REPORT | Former Bellator star Aaron Pico officially becomes a free agent

By Josh Evanoff - February 7, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight contender Aaron Pico is now a free agent.

Aaron Pico

The once-hyped prospect famously signed with Scott Coker’s Bellator over a decade ago. A former collegiate wrestler, Aaron Pico quickly caught the attention of the MMA world. However, the featherweight was famously upset by Zach Freeman in his first fight back in 2017. The defeat was just the first of three losses Pico would suffer in the first two years of his career.

However, after suffering a knockout loss to Adam Borics in 2019, Aaron Pico went on an incredible run. The featherweight won his next six fights, before suffering a loss via injury to Jeremy Kennedy. However, Pico has since rebounded with three straight wins, last beating Henry Corrales last February at the PFL vs. Bellator event.

While Aaron Pico was expected to meet then-Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull last year, the bout failed to come to fruition. Last month, the featherweight’s manager Ali Abdelaziz stated that the hard-hitting PFL star was set to become a free agent. However, Donn Davis later said that wasn’t the case, and that they planned to have Pico back competing with them later this year.

Former Bellator featherweight Aaron Pico becomes free agent after parting ways with the PFL

However, it appears that Aaron Pico is now a free agent after all. As first reported by John Morgan, the PFL fighter is now able to sign with anyone that he wants. A report from MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin on X later confirmed the same. At 28 years old, Pico is now one of the hottest free agents in the sport.

For what it’s worth, he likely won’t be a free agent for long. Last month, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about the possibility of signing Aaron Pico. There, the longtime promoter said yes, adding that matchmakers are excited to bring the hard-hitting featherweight into the fold.

“I don’t know, I’ll talk to the boys about [signing Patricio Pitbull] and see where we’re at.” White stated at a recent UFC post-fight press conference. “I do definitely know the boys are interested in [Aaron Pico], though.”

What do you make of this PFL news? Do you want to see Aaron Pico join the UFC? 

