Ari Emanuel confirms TKO Group’s intention to enter boxing: “Dana has a plan for it”

By Josh Evanoff - February 7, 2025

Ari Emanuel has confirmed the TKO Group’s and Dana White’s interest in joining the world of boxing.

Dana White and Ari Emanuel

It’s no secret that the UFC CEO has long wanted to join the ranks of professional boxing. When Dana White co-promoted Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in 2017, that was just supposed to be the start. After the event, the promoter revealed plans for Zuffa Boxing. Eight years later, it seems that White’s plans may finally come to fruition.

Last month, reports emerged about a potential boxing league run by the TKO Group and Dana White specifically. According to the report, the new league would be entirely bankrolled by Turki Alalshikh and the Saudis. For what it’s worth, White and the upstart boxing promoter have become very close over the last few months.

However, Dana White nor any UFC executives haven’t spoken on the subject, until now. Speaking in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, TKO Group executive Ari Emanuel was asked about a potential move into boxing. There, the normally quiet partner confirmed that they were considering a venture into the sport, spearheaded by White.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL SHARES HIS SIDE OF RECENT RUN-IN WITH CONOR MCGREGOR: “HE WAS CRACKED OUT!”
Dana White, Turki Alalshikh

TKO Group’s Ari Emanuel opens up on planned venture into boxing led by Dana White

In the interview, Ari Emanuel also admitted that the Ali Act would affect their plans for a potential boxing league. The legislation passed in 2000 ensures protections for boxers, in the form of shorter contracts, transparent event revenue stats, and keeps rankings and titles separate from promoters. While there have been efforts to bring the act to MMA, they’ve failed to pass.

“We’re starting to talk about boxing.” Ari Emanuel stated earlier today on The Pat McAfee Show. “We’re kind of looking at that right now. I think you’ve got the Ali Act that hurts it. Hopefully, who knows what’s going to happen with the Ali Act, and then Dana has a plan for boxing. We’ll see.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of work. A lot of wood needs to be chopped there, but we’re looking at it pretty seriously.”

What do you make of these comments from Ari Emanuel? Do you want to see Dana White and the UFC start a new boxing league?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ari Emanuel Dana White UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier reveals UFC retirement fight timeframe: 'That's what I'm pushing for'

Fernando Quiles - February 7, 2025
Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland weigh-in
Sean Strickland

UFC 312 Weigh-in Results: Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland make championship weight

Fernando Quiles - February 7, 2025

The UFC 312 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and fans will be happy to know that the marquee bouts have been made official.

Lucas Alexander
UFC

UFC fighter Lucas Alexander hospitalized due to paint fumes at UFC venue

Harry Kettle - February 7, 2025

UFC fighter Lucas Alexander has revealed he was hospitalized as a result of paint fumes at the UFC Saudi Arabia venue.

Dana White
UFC

UFC 312 loses fight just before weigh-ins

Harry Kettle - February 7, 2025

UFC 312 has lost a fight just minutes before weigh-ins today, dropping the official fight card to 12 bouts this weekend.

Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis responds to Sean Strickland's Alex Pereira claim

Harry Kettle - February 7, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has responded to the rumor that Alex Pereira hates him, which stems from Sean Strickland saying that he “harbors hate”.

Kevin Lee

Fighter who dropped Kevin Lee in sparring responds to footage leaking

Harry Kettle - February 7, 2025
Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz announces retirement after latest injury: "I gave everything I had"

Cole Shelton - February 6, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement from MMA.

Manel Kape
UFC

Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev set for UFC Vegas 103 main event following Brandon Royval's injury

Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025

UFC flyweight contenders Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev will headline an Apex Fight Night in March.

Joe Rogan, Kamala Harris
UFC

Joe Rogan reveals he passed on Kamala Harris podcast to watch Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway: "That was a HUGE fight!"

Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan passed on an interview with Kamala Harris to watch Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reveals "huge announcement" to be partnership with healthcare reform group: "Corporate greed is breaking people"

Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ recent announcement has nothing to do with fighting.