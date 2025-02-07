Ari Emanuel confirms TKO Group’s intention to enter boxing: “Dana has a plan for it”

Ari Emanuel has confirmed the TKO Group’s and Dana White’s interest in joining the world of boxing.

It’s no secret that the UFC CEO has long wanted to join the ranks of professional boxing. When Dana White co-promoted Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in 2017, that was just supposed to be the start. After the event, the promoter revealed plans for Zuffa Boxing. Eight years later, it seems that White’s plans may finally come to fruition.

Last month, reports emerged about a potential boxing league run by the TKO Group and Dana White specifically. According to the report, the new league would be entirely bankrolled by Turki Alalshikh and the Saudis. For what it’s worth, White and the upstart boxing promoter have become very close over the last few months.

However, Dana White nor any UFC executives haven’t spoken on the subject, until now. Speaking in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, TKO Group executive Ari Emanuel was asked about a potential move into boxing. There, the normally quiet partner confirmed that they were considering a venture into the sport, spearheaded by White.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL SHARES HIS SIDE OF RECENT RUN-IN WITH CONOR MCGREGOR: “HE WAS CRACKED OUT!”



TKO Group’s Ari Emanuel opens up on planned venture into boxing led by Dana White

In the interview, Ari Emanuel also admitted that the Ali Act would affect their plans for a potential boxing league. The legislation passed in 2000 ensures protections for boxers, in the form of shorter contracts, transparent event revenue stats, and keeps rankings and titles separate from promoters. While there have been efforts to bring the act to MMA, they’ve failed to pass.

“We’re starting to talk about boxing.” Ari Emanuel stated earlier today on The Pat McAfee Show. “We’re kind of looking at that right now. I think you’ve got the Ali Act that hurts it. Hopefully, who knows what’s going to happen with the Ali Act, and then Dana has a plan for boxing. We’ll see.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of work. A lot of wood needs to be chopped there, but we’re looking at it pretty seriously.”

What do you make of these comments from Ari Emanuel? Do you want to see Dana White and the UFC start a new boxing league?