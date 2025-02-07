Promoter says Canelo Alvarez only boxes “real fighters” after Jake Paul bout fizzles

Canelo Alvarez will no longer be boxing Jake Paul as the bout fizzled just as the fight was close to happening.

It was reported on February 6 that Alvarez and Paul were closing in on a fight that would see them box on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas with the event aired on Netflix. Yet, hours later, it was revealed Alvarez walked back on the deal and ended up signing with Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

After Alvarez signed with him, Alalshikh claimed that it was because the Mexican only wanted to box real fighters.

“Canelo fights only real fighters,” Turki Alalshikh told ESPN. https://t.co/fBl3Y8vavw — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 7, 2025

Canelo Alvarez is expected to box Jermall Charlo or Bruno Surace on Cinco De Mayo weekend. That will be a tune-up fight for a Terence Crawford megafight on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Alvarez is 62-2-2 and coming off a decision win over Edgar Berlanga. The Mexican is the WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles. He has held titles in four different weight classes and has notable wins over Caleb Plant, John Ryder, Billy Joe Saunders, Gennady Golovkin, Jermell Charlo, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Amir Khan, and Jaime Munguia among others.