Promoter says Canelo Alvarez only boxes “real fighters” after Jake Paul bout fizzles

By Cole Shelton - February 7, 2025

Canelo Alvarez will no longer be boxing Jake Paul as the bout fizzled just as the fight was close to happening.

Canelo Alvarez

It was reported on February 6 that Alvarez and Paul were closing in on a fight that would see them box on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas with the event aired on Netflix. Yet, hours later, it was revealed Alvarez walked back on the deal and ended up signing with Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

After Alvarez signed with him, Alalshikh claimed that it was because the Mexican only wanted to box real fighters.

“Canelo fights only real fighters,” Turki Alalshikh told ESPN.

Canelo Alvarez is expected to box Jermall Charlo or Bruno Surace on Cinco De Mayo weekend. That will be a tune-up fight for a Terence Crawford megafight on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Alvarez is 62-2-2 and coming off a decision win over Edgar Berlanga. The Mexican is the WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles. He has held titles in four different weight classes and has notable wins over Caleb Plant, John Ryder, Billy Joe Saunders, Gennady Golovkin, Jermell Charlo, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Amir Khan, and Jaime Munguia among others.

Jake Paul blasts Canelo Alvarez after backing out fight

After Canelo Alvarez signed with Turki Alalshikh which ended hopes of the Jake Paul fight, the American blasted him.

Paul claimed Alvarez ducked him and he was scared to face him, which is why he signed with Alalshikh.

“Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing,” Paul wrote on X. “You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP.”

With the Canelo Alvarez fight no longer happening, it’s uncertain who Jake Paul will fight next.

