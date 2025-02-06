Joe Rogan reveals he passed on Kamala Harris podcast to watch Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway: “That was a HUGE fight!”

By Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan passed on an interview with Kamala Harris to watch Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

Joe Rogan, Kamala Harris

While the 57-year-old is still one of the faces of the UFC, Joe Rogan’s reach has transcended MMA. Over the last few years, he’s taken a heavy interest in American politics. Since 2015, Rogan has had on several prominent political commentators and politicians, everyone from Bernie Sanders and Kyle Kulinski to Matt Walsh and Tulsi Gabbard.

Just days out from the 2024 Presidential election, Joe Rogan had on Republican nominee Donald Trump. The billionaire businessman wound up defeating Kamala Harris in November, with many believing the UFC commentator’s endorsement played a big role. Afterward, many questioned why Harris didn’t go on the show.

According to several reports, the two were in discussions for a chat, but it didn’t come to fruition. On a recent edition of his podcast, Joe Rogan opened up on talks to interview Kamala Harris. There, the UFC commentator confirmed his interest in speaking with the politician, but the timing just didn’t work out.

Joe Rogan reveals he passed on a podcast with Kamala Harris to watch UFC 308

Joe Rogan revealed that Kamala Harris’ team wanted to interview during the day of October 26th. The issue? That was the same day of UFC 308, headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway. While Rogan has no issue with Harris, a planned Fight Companion for that event led to the canceled podcast.

“They wanted to do it that Saturday, the day after Trump. I said I would do it, but it had to be at 8:30 AM.” Joe Rogan stated earlier this week discussing failed plans to interview Kamala Harris. “The reason why is I had a podcast already scheduled, which was a live UFC podcast. So, there’s this title fight happening. I flew in three of my buddies from California to do this podcast, like we had committed to doing this.”

He continued, “They were already in town. I can’t just say, ‘No guys, I can’t do this awesome thing because I have to interview Kamala Harris’. I’m an MMA commentator, this is part of my job, and I said I would do it [but in the morning]… That was Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway. For UFC fans, that was a huge fight… I’m not going to miss that!”

What do you make of this UFC news? Would you have done the same as Joe Rogan?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

