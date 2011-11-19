Daniel Lambert next fight?
N/A
Daniel Lambert last fight?
Daniel Lambert won their last fight against
Jan Malik by
TKO (Punches) on
Nov. 19, 2011 at
Fight UK MMA - Fight UK 5.
Is Daniel Lambert retired?
Daniel Lambert last fought
Jan Malik 10 years 5 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Daniel Lambert from?
Daniel Lambert is from England.
Has Daniel Lambert ever been knocked out?
Daniel Lambert has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Daniel Lambert been fighting?
Daniel Lambert has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Nov. 19, 2011 at Fight UK MMA - Fight UK 5. They have accumalated roughly 5 minutes and 17 seconds of combat.