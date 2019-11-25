Dan Lambert expects Joannna Jedrzejczyk to fight Weili Zhang in early 2020

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is expected to fight strawweight champion Weili Zhang in early 2020.

When Jedrzejczyk fought Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa, the expectation was that she would get a title shot with a win. She ended up earning a dominant decision win, so for American Top Team owner Dan Lambert and everyone at Jedrzejczyk’s training headquarters of American Top Team, it’s now just a question of when it happens.

“We were told going into that fight that her next fight would be for the belt. So, that is our expectation that she fights for the title next,” Lambert told BJPENN.com. “I think early next year but we don’t have any bout agreements or formal offers for that fight. Probably looking at February, March, April. Joanna is ready.”

Lambert mentions China as a possible destination for this fight as Jedrzejczyk has said in the gym she thinks that is where the fight would be the biggest. But he says negotiations are not underway so the location is to be determined.

While Jedrzejczyk got the win in her last fight, she had some trouble making weight. Reports even came out suggesting that the fight may be off. According to Lambert, those reports were accurate and the former champ did have a tough weight cut.

“She had a little tougher time in camp dropping the weight. She ended up having to switch programs and did things differently. The people she worked with have a different program that keeps weight on a little longer,” Lambert explained. “She was heavier during camp and there was a concern. But, she was confident she would make weight all fight week and the started coming off and she made weight the night before. It ended up being a good weight cut.”

Given that Jedrzejczyk has had a difficult time making the strawweight limit, Lambert would like to see her move to the flyweight division in the future.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

“I think flyweight is the best weight for her because she is pretty big for 115. But, she is looking at a title shot at strawweight, so that is the focus. I also don’t think people want to see her fight Valentina again,” Lambert concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/25/2019.