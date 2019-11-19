ATT owner wants Jorge Masvidal to fight Conor McGregor or Nick Diaz next

Jorge Masvidal is now the owner of the UFC’s BMF title, and he could very well be fighting for the welterweight title in his next fight. Yet Dan Lambert, the owner of American Top Team, is hoping for something else for “Gamebred” next.

Lambert and the team at ATT know Masvidal wants the biggest payday so they are hoping a Conor McGregor fight can come to fruition. If that fight doesn’t materialize, Lambert believes Nick Diaz makes the most sense for Masvidal.

“They are all big money fights but all different money fights. Jorge and the team made it clear he wants whatever has the most zeros at the end,” Lambert told BJPENN.com. “He wants to make the money, to me, the biggest money fight is always Conor McGregor so if I had it my way, I’d have him fight Conor next. It is probably going to be Nick, and it will get a lot of eyeballs. It is kind of ironic, the lesser money deal is the title fight.”



Nick Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have been going back and forth on social media about a fight since Masvidal beat Nick’s brother Nate at UFC 244 to win the BMF title. The win improved Gamebred to 3-0 in 2019, and gave him legitimate chance of being named Fighter of the Year.

Lambert believes it will come down to Israel Adesanya or Jorge Masvidal but gives the edge to Gamebred.

“The only other guy in the conversation is Adesanya. I don’t think either one of them would object to the other guy getting it. They both had great years and big wins,” he explained. “I think the way Masvidal got to this part and got to this year and what he has been through I think that is incredible and a great story. That should tip the scale in his favor, plus fastest knockout in UFC history, and who he did it against. BMF champion, bigger shows, more eyeballs, I think Masvidal should get it.”

In the end, Dan Lambert believes Jorge Masvidal will be sharing the Octagon with Conor McGregor or Nick Diaz in his next fight, and that he will be collecting his 2019 fighter of the year award as well.

Who do you think Jorge Masvidal will fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/19/2019.