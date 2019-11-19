Dan Lambert breaks down Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will finally share the Octagon in the main event of UFC 245.

The two have been rumored to fight each other ever since Usman won the title at UFC 235. Yet, until now, the two sides could never agree to a contract.

American Top Team owner and Colby Covington’s manager Dan Lambert is happy the deal is finally done.

“I was relieved is a fair description for that. Even once it was announced I was skeptical because it was supposed to happen so many times,” Lambert said to BJPENN.com. “Good to get it out of the way and focus on the prize.”

Although the build-up to this fight has been filled with trash talk, Lambert still believes the Tyron Woodley fight was the bigger scrap for Covington. Yet he says Covington is still putting in work in the gym.

“Colby’s camps are the same as they always are. Colby comes in and he works. He is not one to mess around. If the fight doesn’t go his way, it isn’t because he didn’t put the work in,” he explained. “There is no coincidence why his cardio is so good, his striking improved so much from one fight to the next. The guy puts in the work.”

This fight is a very hard one for many fans and fighters to pick. Both Usman and Covington have solid wrestling, good cardio and striking, so it will be who implements their gameplan more. Lambert believes Covington will have an edge in the cardio department which will be the difference.

“Everybody has a theory until the fight starts, it will come down to who is the better and Colby is a better fighter than Usman,” he said. “Usman is really, really good, but he is only that good when he can dictate the pace and take the breaks when he needs to take breaks, and he won’t be able to do that against Colby. Colby may not be able to do that to him either. Colby will have a few more weapons and an edge in the cardio.”

In the end, Dan Lambert and everyone at American Top Team know how big this fight is for Covington. If he loses, his schtick could be over, so the stakes are high for Covington.

“I think Colby’s schtick and personality is a lot more effective when he is winning fights. So, this is a big one, a really big one,” he concluded.

Who do you think will win the fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 245?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/19/2019.