Dan Lambert believes UFC should re-book Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were expected to fight at UFC 230 in late 2018. It was a fight many fans were excited about, but it ended up not happening.

Diaz accused Poirier of pulling out due to a hip injury, yet Poirier said when he pulled out of the fight the Stockton, California native already withdraw.

Today, with fighters both coming off losses in marquee fights, American Top Team owner Dan Lambert believes the UFC should re-book the matchup.

“As a fight fan, Nate Diaz is the one that excites me the most other than Tony Ferguson which would be crazy,” Lambert told BJPENN.com when asked who Poirier should fight next. “But, how many fights does Ferguson need to win before he gets a title shot? If anyone deserves a shot it is Ferguson. Other than that, the one that excites me the most is Nate.

“I think lightweight is the perfect fight for him. But, if a big fight could happen at welterweight, I think he would jump on it. If a Nate Diaz fight materialized at 170 or 155 he would be all about that,” he added. “155 is the best weight for him.

If the UFC makes this fight, they would need to wait for Dustin Poirier to recover from his hip surgery. According to Lambert, Poirier is almost ready.

“Poirier had a surgery done to clean up his hip and he is in recovery. I think he will be ready to start training sooner rather than later. I think he will be ready to be in a camp soon, but it depends on what is out there,” he said. “And, you look at the way the guy fights, who wouldn’t want to see Dustin Poirier fight. He has that style and every fight is a Fight of the Year candidate. I would expect it to be a big name and a big fight.”

Lambert has no idea whether or not the UFC wants to re-book Diaz vs. Poirier but he believes it is the fight to make at lightweight or welterweight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/27/2019.