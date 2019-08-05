Dan Lambert reveals UFC has promised Joanna Jedrzejczyk title shot with win

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has a lot riding on her next fight at strawweight.

In the main event of UFC San Francisco, she will take on Michelle Waterson. It will also mark her first fight at 115-pounds since she beat Tecia Torres by decision back in July of 2018.

Since her last win, Jedrzejczyk moved up to flyweight where she fought Valentina Shevchenko for the title and lost. She was overpowered in the fight, yet, the weight cut to 115-pounds is not easy, so many at American Top Team, where she trains, wanted her to stay at flyweight. But she has decided to move back down, and ATT owner Dan Lambert, he is unsure if that is the right move. But, he says should she win in San Fran the UFC has promised her a title shot if she does.

“I guess I’ll tell you after camp and how the weight cut went. She has the best chance to get a title shot at strawweight. The UFC told her with a win she gets a title shot. I’m happy to see here have a clear path to get a title shot,” Lambert told BJPENN.com. “With no clear path, she was not going to rush back. I’m happy to see her back training.”

Although she lost her last two title fights at strawweight to Rose Namajunas, the American is no longer the champion which clears the path for Jedrzejczyk. Especially given the fact that she has a dominant win over Jessica Andrade, the current champion, and the Brazilian has asked for that fight.

So, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and everyone at American Top Team were happy to see Andrade beat Namajunas.

“From Joanna’s standpoint, the path to a title shot is quicker with Jessica holding the title. Selfishly speaking we were hoping for Jessica,” he said. “She has to defend her title first [against Weili Zhang], and who knows how that goes. After Joanna’s and Jessica’s fight if they both win the UFC will make that fight.”

Do you think Joanna Jedrzejczyk deserves the title shot if she beats Michelle Waterson?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/5/2019.