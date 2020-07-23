Dan Lambert reveals he is no longer co-managing Colby Covington since he left ATT

American Top Team owner, Dan Lambert reveals he is no longer managing Colby Covington since the former interim welterweight champion left the gym.

For the longest time, Lambert and Covington were super close, and the ATT owner even manager Covington. Yet, over the past few months that all changed. “Chaos” started to trash-talk several fighters at ATT like Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Since then, Lambert implemented a no trash-talk policy and eventually, Covington left the gym and is will now only be managed by Ballengee Group.

“No,” Lambert said on BJPENN.com’s Just Scrap Radio when asked if he was still managing Covington.

Not only is Dan Lambert no longer managing Colby Covington but he says he hasn’t spoken to Chaos in months. But, the ATT owner makes it clear he doesn’t dislike Covington despite everything that happened.

“I have not talked to Colby for probably a couple of months. Once he made the announcement that he was going to leave I haven’t spoken to him,” he explained. “But, I know I will, I have no ill-will towards Colby. I think he made the right decision for him and his career doing his own thing. Colby did his own thing when he was here anyway.”

Since Colby Covington has left ATT, Lambert says the no trash-talk policy is still a rule but no longer needed as everyone gets along.

“I guess it is still a rule but it is a rule you don’t need without Colby being there. We have had a lot of people fight each other without an issue. But, it became an issue because Colby is a polarizing figure and he has a unique personality and a unique marketing approach,” Lambert concluded. “It made life a little difficult. I think it worked for Colby as he made more money and got farther in his career, but I don’t know if he needed that character inside our gym. Personally, he should’ve stuck on shitting on Brazil and supporting Donald Trump.”

