Colby Covington will ‘100 percent’ stay at ATT; partially switches management group

Colby Covington has gotten some heat from fellow American Top Team (ATT) fighters as of late. ‘Chaos’ has taken shots at both Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier with both firing right back at the former UFC interim welterweight champion.

It got to the point that Covington admitted a brawl may take place at ATT and he could very well have to leave the gym.

“That’s a very real possibility,” Colby Covington said on BJPENN.com Radio. “It’s a very real possibility. I don’t know. I think Dan Lambert is a little bit nervous about it. We’ve been having talks the last couple of days and he’s very nervous about it. He doesn’t know what’s going to happen.”

Despite these comments, Dan Lambert, who owns ATT, confirmed Colby Covington will not be leaving the gym.

“[He’s] 100% ATT,” Lambert told BJPENN.com in a text message.

However, Lambert, who has served as Covington’s manager, will no longer fully represent him. This news was brought up on Twitter by UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa, who divulged that Covington has left Lambert for Ballengee Group.

He left Dan for Ballengee — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 18, 2019

The agency represents the likes of Tony Ferguson, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Curtis Blaydes among others. But, according to Lambert, although Covington will be represented by Ballengee, he will still partially be his manager.

“He’s working with them [Ballengee] as well as me on some things,” Lambert wrote.

Colby Covington has been frustrated with the UFC as of late for its ‘slave labor negotiations‘ and his title shot against Kamaru Usman being left up in the air. Whether or not Ballengee and Dan Lambert can help salvage that is to be seen.

Regardless, even with all the drama at ATT, Colby Covington will continue to train there and Lambert knows the gym will be fine even with several fighters not getting along.

What do you think of Colby Covington staying at ATT and partially changing his management group?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/18/2019.