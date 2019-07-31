ATT owner reveals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are no longer training together

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are best friends and have been for years. The two welterweight contenders always train with each other to help one another for their upcoming fights. But that is no longer the case. At least, not currently.

Covington and Masvidal are two of the UFC’s top welterweights, and according to American Top Team owner Dan Lambert, they are no longer training together as they believe they’ll inevitably have to fight each other.

“No. Jorge and Colby aren’t training together anymore. They are in the gym together at the same time, but they both see the writing on the wall they have to fight each other,” Lambert told BJPENN.com. “They have gone their own ways in terms of training as they aren’t training together and I don’t blame them as they will have to potentially fight each other soon.”

Should the two have to fight each other, which they both said confirmed would do, Lambert and the gym’s staff have a plan in place. They both could be in the gym at the same time. But, they would have different training partners and coaches.

“We have a big gym and private areas. We would ideally try to get them in there at different times,” he explained. “If the training schedules overlap we would assign different coaches and training partners to each guy for their camp. Just do our job and both guys would come in ready.”

It would no doubt be an awkward situation having two fighters from the same team fight each other. But, what makes it even more awkward for Lambert is the fact that he is Covington’s manager.

Yet, Lambert says he doesn’t care who gets the title shot next and expects Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal to have to fight each other soon.

“I don’t look at those guys any differently. They are both ATT. But, one is going to win and one is going to lose,” he concluded. “It is a good problem to have if they fight for the title as it means the gym is doing its job. But, you have a 100 percent chance one of your guy loses. It is a bit of an awkward situation but we have been in it before.”

