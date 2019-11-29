Dan Lambert says Amanda Nunes and ATT are ‘extremely confident’ ahead of Germaine de Randamie fight

Amanda Nunes is set to defend her bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245.

It will be a rematch of their 2013 bout, which Nunes won by TKO in the first round. Dan Lambert and the coaches at American Top Team are confident Nunes will get it done once again.

“That fight was a long time ago and both are better fighters. But, only one of them has become the GOAT since then and that is Amanda,” Lambert said of Nunes to BJPENN.com. “We are extremely confident in this one.”

Lambert also believes Nunes is entering the status that Mike Tyson was in. And, that is fans just want to see dominant champions fight and it doesn’t matter who they defend their belt against. He also believes she is inching closer to being the GOAT for all of MMA.

“There is no conversation on being the best female fighter ever. The conversation is just the greatest of all-time period. I think she is knocking on that door, she is fighting champions and ex-champions and finishing them quickly. The distance between her and the rest of the challengers is pretty wide,” he explained. “She is actually getting to that stage where people want to see that dominant champion fight like Mike Tyson. It almost doesn’t matter to see who the opponent is, they are just there to see the GOAT. She has a legitimate claim to that after this fight.”

In the end, the hope for Nunes and ATT is that if she gets past de Randamie, she can defend the featherweight title next. They want Nunes to be the first two-division champ to defend both belts and secure her legacy even more.

“We wanted to make her the first champ-champ to defend both titles. The UFC said they didn’t have the right opponent for her so take this one at bantamweight and the next one will be at featherweight,” Lambert concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/29/2019.