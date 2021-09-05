Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event shifted to Florida after California refuses to sanction fight

The upcoming Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event was shifted to Florida after California refused to sanction the fight.

Belfort was expected to fight Oscar De La Hoya next weekend, but the former boxing champ was forced to withdraw from the fight after contracting COVID-19. Rather than scrapping the entire event, the promotion was able to get a short-notice replacement in the form of Evander Holyfield to step in and take the fight against Belfort. However, because Holyfield is 58 years old, the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight to take place in the state. Instead, Triller will move the entire event to Florida.

“Heavyweight fights are always the most exciting clashes, and this is a heavyweight fight between two true warriors. We really wish Oscar a speedy recovery, he’s a champion and a warrior. We know he’ll fight this and win. We look forward to seeing him in the ring on the anniversary of Fight Club’s launch,” Kavanaugh told ESPN, while also confirming the CSAC wouldn’t sanction Belfort vs. Holyfield, which meant the event had to be shifted to Florida.

In addition to Belfort fighting on the card, a pair of other former UFC champs will also compete on the event as Tito Ortiz takes on Anderson Silva. Overall, it’s another star-studded Triller event because it features a number of big names in combat sports, but the organization continues to be criticized for signing so many older fighters who are past their prime. The fact that Holyfield wasn’t sanctioned to fight in California shows just that. Having said that, Triller has reportedly been doing big numbers on PPV, and with big names like Belfort, Holyfield, Silva, and Ortiz fighting next weekend, it should do so once again.

