Molly McCann releases statement following “Fight of the Night”-winning performance at UFC Vegas 36

UFC women’s flyweight Molly McCann released a statement following her “Fight of the Night”-winning performance at UFC Vegas 36.

McCann was coming into this fight off of two straight losses, so she badly needed a win to cement her place on the UFC roster. Not only did McCann win the fight against Ji Yeon Kim, but she also put on a “Fight of the Night”-winning performance in the process. The fight was an absolute war between the two flyweights, with McCann eventually earning a narrow decision win on the scorecards with 29-28 scores across the board for the British fighter.

Taking to her social media following the fight, “Meatball” released a statement following the match, confirming her hands are still sore a day later after landing so many hard punches.

Me hands are cabbaged like, but I’ve woke up still on cloud 9. Will work through all me messages on the plane home! I am blown away by the support. I’m glad vintage meatball was out there last night.

The win over Kim improved McCann’s UFC record to 4-3 overall, while Kim is now 3-4. For McCann’s next fight, the hope will be that the UFC can book her for a card in England. Remember, this UFC Vegas 36 event was originally intended to take place across the pond, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event had to be shifted back to Las Vegas. Despite that being the case, McCann still had some supporters in the crowd at the UFC Apex, as she was one of the many Great Britain-based fighters competing on the card.

As for who McCann will fight next, since she is coming off of a FOTN-winning performance, fight fans are likely hoping that she will get someone who will stand and trade with her.

What do you think is next for Molly McCann following her big win at UFC Vegas 36?