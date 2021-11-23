Rampage Jackson targets move to boxing, wants to fight ‘disrespectful’ Shannon Briggs

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s time in MMA appears to be no more.

Rampage began his professional MMA career in 1999 and went on to have an illustrious career most notably taking place in PRIDE FC and the UFC. His most recent stint came inside the Bellator cage where he went 5-3 overall with all losses coming in his most recent four outings.

“This is the thing that people don’t understand about me, I’ve been fighting MMA for so long and I’ve been fighting the best people in the sport,” Rampage told reporters during Triller’s Triad Combat press conference on Monday (h/t MMA Junkie). “I win some and I lose some, but that thrill is not there anymore in MMA like when I started.”

Rampage last fought in December 2019 when returning to Japan for a dream matchup with fellow PRIDE legend, Fedor Emelianenko. Suffering a first-round knockout loss, Bellator would opt not to re-sign the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

A stint in boxing is what Rampage now sets his sights on to reignite his passion for combat. Specifically, he wants to take on former world heavyweight champion, Shannon Briggs.

“Shannon is really disrespectful,” Rampage said. “I’m going to keep it real. It’s embarrassing for me that I lost my last fight the way I did and Shannon was very disrespectful. Before I can even get to the locker room, I got a text on my phone saying, ‘I’ll fight you, I’ll fight you in boxing.’

“Then he goes on to post memes and put my face on ridiculous things. Shannon is real disrespectful and I’m going to shut him up. I’ll let him do all his talking and his laughing. Shannon started this whole feud and called me out at the worst time.”