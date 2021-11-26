Diego Sanchez provides health update, says he has “blood clots in both my legs”

UFC legend and fan-favorite Diego Sanchez provided a health update on his social media, saying that he has “blood clots in both my legs.”

Sanchez took to his social media on Thursday night to let his fans know how he is feeling after contracting COVID-19. According to “The Nightmare,” who posted a photo from his hospital bed, he has both pneumonia and COVID-19, and both ailments have affected his body in a very negative way. According to the former Ultimate Fighter winner, he is now battling blood clots, and he says he has blood clots in both of his legs, which is frightening.

Pneumonia Covid never give up pic.twitter.com/QshVGYiUvW — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

Blood clots now! Covid is no motha fuckin joke — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

Blood clots in both my legs — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

In the meantime, let’s hope that Sanchez continues to mend up and feel better. The blood clot situation is extremely scary and hopefully, the legend is able to beat it and make it through this terrible health situation with no lasting impacts on his body. Although Sanchez is 39, he keeps himself in amazing shape, and seeing him like this is quite shocking.

Sanchez (30-13) has not competed inside the Octagon since a decision loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253 in September 2020. Since then, Sanchez has dealt with a number of issues outside of the Octagon, including a failed relationship with his former trainer and mentor, Joshua Fabia. Sanchez was most recently seen being courted by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship for a potential return to combat sports, but so far we have not heard of any updates about him joining BKFC. Due to these serious health issues that Sanchez is currently going through, he likely won’t be able to compete for quite some time.

We here at BJPenn.com wish Diego Sanchez the best in his recovery from these health issues.