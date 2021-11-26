Tyson Fury claims brother Tommy played possum against Anthony Taylor in order to secure fight with Jake Paul

Boxing legend Tyson Fury claimed that his brother Tommy played possum against Anthony Taylor in order to secure the fight with Jake Paul.

The younger Fury meets Paul on December 18 in what is expected to be one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year to close out 2021. Back in August, Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, for the biggest win of his career. On the undercard for that boxing event was a matchup between the younger Fury and Taylor, who is a former Bellator MMA fighter. Although Fury was a big favorite to defeat Taylor and he did so, he did not get the knockout despite having more skills, power, and experience in boxing. If you ask the older Fury, that’s because his younger brother was playing possum.

“Tommy looked terrible on purpose so he could get this fight. And that’s what clever people do,” Fury said in a recent interview (via SportsKeeda).

Now that the younger Fury has gotten the fighter against Paul, it’s now up to him not to ‘fumble the bag,’ or else he will have to legally change his name to Tommy Fumbles. Should he win, though, Paul has to give him an extra $500,000. If you ask the older Fury, his brother has all the motivation that he needs to go in there and smash Paul next month.

“Tommy can have his worst night ever and still beat Jake Paul. He could probably turn up with broken ribs, a broken left hand, two left feet, his clothes on back to front and with the flu and still beat Jake Paul. That’s how confident I am he can beat Jake Paul,” Fury said.

