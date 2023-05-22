search

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko break down in tears following controversial loss to Devin Haney: “I don’t want to talk about this”

By Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023

Vasiliy Lomachenko broke down in tears backstage following his controversial defeat at the hands of Devin Haney.

Last weekend, fans were treated to an incredible lightweight championship encounter in the boxing world. Devin Haney put his belts on the line against Vasiliy Lomachenko and, based on their face-off during the week, things had started to get personal.

All that really mattered, though, was what happened in the squared circle. Across 12 ultra-competitive rounds, Lomachenko and Haney went to war in an insanely fun showdown.

In the eyes of many, Lomachenko had done enough to reclaim his titles. However, the judges saw it differently, awarding a unanimous decision victory to Haney.

After the fight, Lomachenko’s reaction to the defeat was filmed on camera.

Later in the night, Vasiliy had the following to say on what went down.

“I don’t want to talk about this. All the people saw what happened today. I can’t talk about this right now. It’s just, it’s not a comfortable moment for me.”

Lomachenko reflects on defeat

The word ‘robbery’ is thrown around pretty often in boxing, and it shouldn’t be. A robbery indicates that something went seriously wrong for such a decision to be made and in this instance, an argument could be made that it was simply a really close bout.

With that being said, such a thought process isn’t going to help Lomachenko. Instead of holding the titles up high, he’s instead having to come to terms with the fact that he now has to scratch and claw just to get a rematch.

What was your reaction to seeing Vasiliy Lomachenko like this? Do you believe he should’ve been the one to get his hand raised in victory? What do you believe is going to be next for him in his career? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Vasyl Lomachenko

Related

Junto Nakatani

Watch Junto Nakatani score a knockout of the year candidate over Andrew Moloney

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023
Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing, Pros react
Devin Haney

Pros react after Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko: "This is why I don't watch boxing anymore"

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Robbery?

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing
Devin Haney

Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Haney remains undefeated

Katie Taylor, Conor McGregor
Katie Taylor

Conor McGregor reacts after Katie Taylor suffers first pro boxing defeat to Chantelle Cameron

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

I had it a draw

Tyson Fury

Jon Jones calls out Tyson Fury for backtracking: "Switched your beat up faster than Travis Barker"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2023

Reversing Course

Darren Till

Darren Till launches Gorilla Fight Club with South African politician Duduzane Zuma: “This is a brand-new concept combining both sport and entertainment”

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2023
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua is not interested in doing “something a little bit gimmicky” by fighting Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2023

Eddie Hearn has explained why Anthony Joshua isn’t interested in a boxing match against Francis Ngannou right now. Earlier this week, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had signed a blockbuster deal with PFL. However, […]

Jon Jones

Jon Jones offers to meet Tyson Fury in the octagon amidst Joe Rogan feud

Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2023

STRUCK A NERVE

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC
Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou offers to box Tyson Fury after 'The Gpysy King' blasts proposed next opponents

Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2023

\"LET\'S MAKE IT OFFICIAL\"

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion says Francis Ngannou is an “ignorant wanker” for thinking he can compete with boxing’s top heavyweights

Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

\"Ignorant Wanker\"