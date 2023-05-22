Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko break down in tears following controversial loss to Devin Haney: “I don’t want to talk about this”
Vasiliy Lomachenko broke down in tears backstage following his controversial defeat at the hands of Devin Haney.
Last weekend, fans were treated to an incredible lightweight championship encounter in the boxing world. Devin Haney put his belts on the line against Vasiliy Lomachenko and, based on their face-off during the week, things had started to get personal.
All that really mattered, though, was what happened in the squared circle. Across 12 ultra-competitive rounds, Lomachenko and Haney went to war in an insanely fun showdown.
In the eyes of many, Lomachenko had done enough to reclaim his titles. However, the judges saw it differently, awarding a unanimous decision victory to Haney.
After the fight, Lomachenko’s reaction to the defeat was filmed on camera.
An emotional Lomachenko reflects backstage. pic.twitter.com/DQGvsrOxBo
— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023
Later in the night, Vasiliy had the following to say on what went down.
“I don’t want to talk about this. All the people saw what happened today. I can’t talk about this right now. It’s just, it’s not a comfortable moment for me.”
Lomachenko reflects on defeat
The word ‘robbery’ is thrown around pretty often in boxing, and it shouldn’t be. A robbery indicates that something went seriously wrong for such a decision to be made and in this instance, an argument could be made that it was simply a really close bout.
With that being said, such a thought process isn’t going to help Lomachenko. Instead of holding the titles up high, he’s instead having to come to terms with the fact that he now has to scratch and claw just to get a rematch.
What was your reaction to seeing Vasiliy Lomachenko like this? Do you believe he should’ve been the one to get his hand raised in victory? What do you believe is going to be next for him in his career? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!
