search

UFC President Dana White weighs in on a potential Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

By Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

UFC President Dana White has further commented on a potential showdown between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Usman, the former UFC Welterweight Champion, has said that he has found his love for fighting again. That much appears evident as he’s been calling for a clash with Khamzat Chimaev. “Borz” has made it clear that he’s up for the challenge, but there is a holdup on the UFC’s end.

Usman has said that he wants the bout to be contested at a catchweight. Dana White has long bashed the concept of catchweight bouts and he told Jim Rome that he’d only want to book the fight if it’s at welterweight or even middleweight.

RELATED: FORMER UFC CHAMPION KAMARU USMAN VOWS TO STOP KHAMZAT CHIMAEV WITHIN FOUR ROUNDS: “WATCH THE TAPES”

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Vegas 73 post-fight press conference, White was noncommittal on Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“It’s a fight that Usman wants, that’s no secret,” White said. “Usman literally came to the office to lobby for that fight. I told him I love him. Usman is one of the best guys we’ve ever worked with. I love working with the guy. Look at all the things he’s accomplished. I don’t do catchweights. Don’t do it. So, you know how Khamzat is. If you talk sh*t to Khamzat, he’s going to go right at it with you and doesn’t care who he fights and all that stuff. I don’t know. Obviously, we’ve been making a lot of announcements lately, we haven’t made that announcement yet because we don’t have the fight done yet. But we’re working on stuff for Khamzat.”

Fight fans have been wondering what’s next for Chimaev. He hasn’t fought since his September 2022 submission win over Kevin Holland. White claimed Chimaev was going through some personal issues, but the number four-ranked UFC welterweight has denied that claim. It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for both Usman and Chimaev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Kamaru Usman Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Watch former UFC champion Michael Bisping put Steve-O to sleep with a choke hold

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023
Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, UFC
Paulo Costa

UFC President Dana White responds to criticism surrounding recent Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland fight bookings

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023

Different Route

Mackenzie Dern
Rose Namajunas

UFC Vegas 73 winner Mackenzie Dern: Fighting Rose Namajunas is a "priority of mine right now"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Dern vs. Rose?

Colby Covington
UFC

UFC fighter lauds Colby Covington for helping him after moving to United States: "He's such a great man"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Gratitude

BMF Championship
UFC

Dana White explains why the UFC is bringing back the BMF title for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

BMF Revival

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285

Francis Ngannou responds to UFC President Dana White: “What is your problem with me?”

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023
Dana White, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Henry Cejudo

Dana White says Henry Cejudo has offered to step in for “little p***y” Aljamain Sterling against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Triple C Calls

Katie Taylor, Conor McGregor
Katie Taylor

Conor McGregor reacts after Katie Taylor suffers first pro boxing defeat to Chantelle Cameron

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

I had it a draw

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Dana White reacts to Francis Ngannou signing with the PFL: "It makes no sense to me"

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

It makes no sense

UFC Vegas 73, Bonus, UFC, Diego Ferreira, Michael Johnson
UFC

UFC Vegas 73 Bonus Report: Diego Ferreira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Bonus Report