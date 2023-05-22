Watch former UFC champion Michael Bisping put Steve-O to sleep with a choke hold

MMA analyst Michael Bisping choked celebrity Steve-O to sleep over the weekend in a bizarre stunt at the UFC Apex.

While he may no longer be an active fighter, Michael Bisping is still a popular figure in mixed martial arts. From his commentary to his podcast and beyond, he has a larger than life personality and that always seems to shine through.

This past weekend, he was on the call again for the latest UFC Fight Night event. While that may have been his primary focus, though, he also had some other business to deal with when it comes to Steve-O.

As many know, Steve-O made a name for himself as part of the Jackass series. In the last few decades, he’s been responsible for some of the show’s most outrageous stunts.

During a moment of madness in the Octagon over the weekend, he actually requested that Bisping choke him out in the middle of the cage.

Michael Bisping choked Steve-O unconscious last night after #UFCVegas73, while Marvin Vettori choked out Stevewilldoit 🎥: @bisping pic.twitter.com/4PHei7wt1L — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 21, 2023

In addition, Marvin Vettori was present to choke out Stevewilldoit. No, we’re not kidding, this is an actual thing, as you can see above.