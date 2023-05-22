search

Watch former UFC champion Michael Bisping put Steve-O to sleep with a choke hold

By Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023

MMA analyst Michael Bisping choked celebrity Steve-O to sleep over the weekend in a bizarre stunt at the UFC Apex.

While he may no longer be an active fighter, Michael Bisping is still a popular figure in mixed martial arts. From his commentary to his podcast and beyond, he has a larger than life personality and that always seems to shine through.

This past weekend, he was on the call again for the latest UFC Fight Night event. While that may have been his primary focus, though, he also had some other business to deal with when it comes to Steve-O.

As many know, Steve-O made a name for himself as part of the Jackass series. In the last few decades, he’s been responsible for some of the show’s most outrageous stunts.

During a moment of madness in the Octagon over the weekend, he actually requested that Bisping choke him out in the middle of the cage.

In addition, Marvin Vettori was present to choke out Stevewilldoit. No, we’re not kidding, this is an actual thing, as you can see above.

Good old Bisping

There’s something about Michael Bisping’s energy that draws people to him. In equal measure, the same can be said for Steve-O, even if some aren’t a fan of his wacky style.

Steve-O has been a big fan of MMA for a long time and often spends time with fighters. In addition, Francis Ngannou actually made an appearance in last year’s Jackass Forever film for a brief cameo.

It may be silly, but people still love it.

Are you a big fan of Steve-O and the Jackass crew? What did you think about Michael Bisping’s choke? How much money would it cost for you to get choked out like this? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Michael Bisping UFC

