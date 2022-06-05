Pros react after Devin Haney’s undisputed lightweight title win against George Kambosos

Top pros have reacted following Devin Haney’s one-sided victory over George Kambosos to become the undisputed lightweight king of boxing.

Haney and Kambosos collided on June 4 inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos had the home field advantage but it didn’t matter.

Haney frustrated Kambosos throughout the night, peppering him with the jab and clinching at the right times before his opponent could gain some steam. After 12 rounds of action, the winner was clear although two of the score totals were far closer than they should’ve been.

Devin Haney won the fight via unanimous decision with scores of 118-110, 116-112, and 116-112.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The boxing world has reacted to the fight, including the participants.

Congrats to Devin Haney!!!!! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) June 5, 2022

“Congrats to Devin Haney!!!!!”

Sh** I’m not even watching it but thanks for putting my name out young buck! 🤠 https://t.co/EuZaXeGiHq — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) June 5, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Sh** I’m not even watching it but thanks for putting my name out young buck!”

New Generation TAKING OVER 😎 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) June 5, 2022

“New Generation TAKING OVER.”

Congrats to Haney… but it’s was definitely just a bland fight, Anyways I’ll just say, you know who I want after Fortuna!!! 🥊 Let them have their rematch lol. Absolutely “nyquil” type of performance. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 5, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Congrats to Haney… but it was definitely just a bland fight, Anyways I’ll just say, you know who I want after Fortuna!!! Let them have their rematch lol. Absolutely ‘Nyquil’ type of performance.”

Shutout let’s go Devin!!!! — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) June 5, 2022

“Shutout let’s go Devin!!!!”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Great win ! @Realdevinhaney.”

Shouldn’t be a rematch tho lol — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) June 5, 2022

“Shouldn’t be a rematch tho lol.”

Dared to be great and fell short today chasing legacy. Without risk there is no reward. Always chased the hardest challenges! Congrats to the new champ @Realdevinhaney you did what you had to do, full respect mate. I’ll be back 🥊 For the love of boxing 🇬🇷🇦🇺 — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) June 5, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Dared to be great and fell short today chasing legacy. Without risk there is no reward. Always chased the hardest challenges! Congrats to the new champ @Realdevinhaney you did what you had to do, full respect mate. I’ll be back. For the love of boxing.”

“UNDISPUTED!!!”

There was a lot of hoopla regarding the status of the WBC Lightweight Title. The sanctioning body did Haney no favors by referring to George Kambosos as the undisputed champion despite the fact that Haney held the actual WBC gold.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

It all comes out in the wash now that Haney has solidified himself as the true undisputed king of boxing at lightweight.