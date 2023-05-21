Dana White says Henry Cejudo has offered to step in for “little p***y” Aljamain Sterling against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

Henry Cejudo Makes A Call

During the UFC Vegas 73 post-fight press conference, Dana White cleared the air on the situation and even revealed that Cejudo wanted the fight if Sterling wouldn’t make it.

“Henry Cejudo calls me and says, ‘This little p***y doesn’t wanna fight. I’m throwing my hat right now. Let’s do it. I’ll fight O’Malley.’ So, Hunter [Campbell], is my neighbor, comes over to my house, says, ‘What’s going on?’ And I think we got his manager on the phone and stuff like that. Aljo’s one of those guys that just can’t get out of his own way. Apparently, he’s in for the fight. Why he said that? I don’t know. This is my life, brother. The fight is on, the fight is absolutely, positively on.”

Cejudo recently challenged Sterling for the 135-pound gold at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey. “Triple C” fell short, dropping a split decision to the “Funk Master.”

For a brief moment, Cejudo was considering retiring, but he ultimately decided to stick around. He wants Sterling’s teammate, Merab Dvalishvili next. With how dominant Dvalishvili has looked, many believe it would be the quickest path for Cejudo to get another title opportunity if he emerges victorious.

Whether or not the UFC brass will book that fight remains to be seen. As of now, Dvalishvili is recovering from a hand injury that he recently underwent surgery for. Time will tell when Dvalishvili will return to the Octagon.