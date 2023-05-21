Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko (Highlights)

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney puts his titles on the line against Vasiliy Lomachenko this evening in Las Vegas.

Haney (29-0 Boxing) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating George Kambosos by unanimous decision in October of last year. ‘The Dream’ will be looking to earn his first stoppage victory since 2019 when he steps into the squared circle this evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Meanwhile, Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2 Boxing) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz in October of last year. The former two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and three-division champion will be looking to reassert himself as one of boxing’s pound-for-pound best fighters with a win this evening in Sin City.

Tonight’s ‘Haney vs. Lomachenko’ fight coverage:

Round 1 saw Devin Haney press the action. He did some good body work, particularly with his jab to the midsection. Lomachenko closed the round strong with a good flurry and some body work of his own.

You're witnessing the two best fighters at 135 🍿 pic.twitter.com/3aKJsBoMK5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Round 2 and Devin Haney’s jab and range is proving to be a difficult task for Lomachenko to overcome. Haney is doubling up on the jab and making Lomachenko reach with his punches. Vasiliy was able to connect on a couple of occasions with combinations, but likely not enough to steal the round.

Round 3 and Loma was looking good, using angles and beating Haney to the punch. He really seemed to find his footing that round.

Three rounds in and we're wihessing chess at the highest level ♟️👑 pic.twitter.com/9uZSV5jW5x — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Round 4 and Devin Haney was once again able to establish his jab on frequent occasion. Vasiliy Lomachenko did break through a few times in the final moments of the round.

Round 5 and Lomachenko appeared to have rocked Haney with a straight left in the early moments of the round. Haney was briefly reeling but finished the round strong with his jab and body shots. Another close round but likely went to Vasiliy.

Round 6 saw Devin Haney absolutely work the body of Vasiliy Lomachenko. ‘The Dream’ set the pace the entire round and Loma’s body is now beet red.

Round 7 and Haney continued to work the body with lefts and rights every time Lomachenko attempted to close the distance. Vasiliy Lomachenko did manage to get off a pair of decent combinations, but Devin also connected with a good left hook upstairs in the closing moments.

Round 8 saw Loma is pressing forward and back Haney up. However, ‘The Dream’ was able to land a good amount of jabs. Another close round. The scorecards could be all over the place.

Round 9 and the battle continued to be a closely contested affair. Haney landed some good jabs, but Loma had some spurts of greatness.

Round 10 was clearly Vasiliy Lomachenko’s best round of the fight. He was able to connect with a big combination early and proceeded to back up Devin Haney for the overwhelming majority of the round.

Round 11 was another clear round for Loma. He buckled Haney with a left cross and poured punches on in vintage fashion.

Round 12 saw Lomachenko beat Haney to the punch on several occasions. ‘The Matrix’ was able to storm ‘The Dream’ and hit him with some crisp shots. Devin did land some jabs, but I give that final round to Loma.

Official Result: Devin Haney def. Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 x2)

Who would you like to see Haney fight next following his victory over Loma this evening in Las Vegas?