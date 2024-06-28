Ok Rae Yoon outlines path to beating undefeated Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23

Ok Rae Yoon is no stranger to challenges, but the odds have never been steeper than they are now.

The South Korean ace takes on an undefeated newcomer in Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Championship. This happens at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.

Rasulov is no ordinary opponent. He boasts a perfect 14-0 record, with 10 of those victories coming by way of finish.

The task ahead is definitely difficult. Yet, it is a task that Ok relishes.

“Alibeg has never tasted defeat at the professional level before. Coming up with a game plan, a solution to defeating this man, that is what excites me. I believe that the way I develop and enact this game plan will determine the outcome of the fight,” he said.

Ok is no stranger to high-stakes battles. Known for his sprawl-and-brawl tactics, he has previously thwarted seasoned grapplers by fending off their takedowns and outstriking them in the stand-up exchanges.

His ability to deliver on this game plan has been a hallmark of his career, and he intends to employ a similar strategy against Rasulov.

“Alibeg is going to bring his Dagestani wrestling to try and take me down. I’m going to do my best to not get taken down and hit him with good shots,” he said.

“ONE allows for knees on the ground. So, if he comes in for the takedown, I’ll make sure he pays for it with my knees. Then I’ll hit him with my shots and get the KO.”