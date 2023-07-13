Tyson Fury sends a message to “big stiff dosser” Francis Ngannou ahead of boxing match
Tyson Fury has sent a message to Francis Ngannou after it was announced they will box on October 28.
Fury and Ngannou have talked about boxing each other for quite some time and after Ngannou left the UFC, talks started to heat up. Then, this week it was announced that Fury and Ngannou will box on October 28 in Saudi Arabia in what will be a highly-anticipated fight.
Once the matchup was announced, Tyson Fury opened as a sizeable betting favorite. Although many are expecting him to win, Fury vows to not only beat Ngannou but to knock him out cold.
Tyson Fury vows to KO Francis Ngannou
‼️ Tyson Fury with a message to Francis Ngannou on Instagram today: “You’re getting it you big dosser, you’re getting knocked out.”
“Ngannou, you’re getting it you big dosser. You big stiff dosser, you’re getting knocked out. You’re getting knocked out, slink,” Tyson Fury said on his Instagram story.
With Francis Ngannou not having any pro boxing experience, many are expecting Tyson Fury to win this match with ease. Based on the video, it appears the Brit also has a ton of confidence that he won’t just win, but will indeed KO Ngannou and prove why he is the heavyweight champion.
Tyson Fuy (33-0-1) is coming off a TKO win over Derek Chisora back in December after beating Dillian Whyte in April. Prior to those two fights, Fury had back-to-back stoppage wins over Deontay Wilder. In his career, Fury also holds notable wins over Wladimir Klitschko, Otto Wallin, and Christian Hammer among others.
Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, will be making his pro boxing debut when he takes on Tyson Fury. In MMA, he is the former UFC heavyweight champion and coming off a decision win over Ciryl Gane in January 2021. In his career, Ngannou holds notable wins over Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Curtis Blaydes, twice. He also will be returning to MMA next year with the PFL.
