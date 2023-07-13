Cat Zingano reveals Ronda Rousey enlisted her help for MMA pension bill: “Mutual respect there”

By Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

Cat Zingano has revealed that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey wanted her help in California.

Ronda Rousey and Cat Zingano

Over the last few months, ‘Rowdy’ has quietly been an ally for Californian fighters. In February, the former women’s bantamweight champion made a push for an MMA pension bill to gain support. That month, the bill was introduced into the California legislature, quickly earning the support of the state athletic commission.

Later, the bill earned the support of Cat Zingano, who spoke in support of the bill earlier this month. Soon, the bill is expected to have a vote and could be signed into law as early as this year. Under the proposal put forth by Ronda Rousey and others, a dollar from every ticket sold to an event in the state will go to the fund.

Checks will be sent out annually to fighters once 50, and to be eligible, they would’ve had to fight at least 12 times in the state. During a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Cat Zingano discussed her support for the bill, as well as Ronda Rousey’s involvement. There, ‘Alpha’ revealed that her former foe actually requested her support, and to speak in favor of the bill.

The two famously fought at UFC 184 in February 2015, with Ronda Rousey getting the submission win. Nearly a decade on from that fight, the two have a deep respect for one another.

RELATED: CHELSEA CHANDLER REVEALS TALK OF RONDA ROUSEY POTENTIALLY RETURNING TO THE UFC: “MONEY TALKS”

Cat Zingano

“Ronda Rousey reached out to me,” Cat Zingano stated when asked why she spoke in support of the fighter pension deal. “She asked me if it was something that I supported, she’s a big part of it right now. She wanted me to be a big part of it, and her and her mom kind of. We all talked and figured out how to be the female voice of this.”

She continued, “I felt honored and excited. I’ve always felt this way about the sport, and I’ve always wanted something bigger and more to benefit for, as far as all of us fighters. So it was an easy yes for me. Then just started making the arrangements to get up there and learn everything that I could about it.”

“No, it wasn’t out of the blue. We check in with each other multiple times a year… We have some very personal things that connect us, being our life experiences and stuff. I think there’s a mutual respect there.”

What do you make of these comments from Cat Zingano? Do you want to see Ronda Rousey’s fighter pension attempt?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Cat Zingano Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier and Robbie Lawler

Daniel Cormier praises Robbie Lawler's UFC 290 retirement win: "It never happens!"

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023
Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey is reportedly "not considering" a return to the UFC despite recent rumors

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Ronda Rousey is not considering a return to the UFC.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284
Islam Makhachev

Coach Javier Mendez predicts “epic” rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023

Coach Javier Mendez has predicted that Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev will produce an epic rematch in the future.

Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen reaches plea agreement in alleged hotel assault case

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023

MMA analyst and former fighter Chael Sonnen has reached a plea agreement in his alleged hotel assault case.

Dan Hooker
Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker responds to calls for a BMF title opportunity: “I can’t not deliver”

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023

Dan Hooker has confirmed that he’d be interested in the idea of fighting for the BMF title.

Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC

Teddy Atlas believes Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner proved that “there’s no racism in this world”

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023
Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Holly Holm doubts Ronda Rousey fights again but would "absolutely" rematch her if she does

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Holly Holm is open to the idea of rematching Ronda Rousey.

Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane reveales the key mistake he made that resulted in his loss to Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Ciryl Gane has opened up on his submission loss to Jon Jones back in March for the vacant heavyweight title.

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo argues that Alex Volkanovski has still not passed Jose Aldo as the featherweight GOAT: “Numbers don’t lie”

Susan Cox - July 12, 2023

Henry Cejudo is arguing that Alex Volkanovski has still not passed Jose Aldo as the featherweight GOAT.

Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes
Holly Holm

Holly Holm disappointed she won't be able to rematch Amanda Nunes but expects to fight for vacant title next

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Holly Holm believes she will be one-half of a vacant women’s bantamweight title fight.