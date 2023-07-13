Cat Zingano reveals Ronda Rousey enlisted her help for MMA pension bill: “Mutual respect there”

Cat Zingano has revealed that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey wanted her help in California.

Over the last few months, ‘Rowdy’ has quietly been an ally for Californian fighters. In February, the former women’s bantamweight champion made a push for an MMA pension bill to gain support. That month, the bill was introduced into the California legislature, quickly earning the support of the state athletic commission.

Later, the bill earned the support of Cat Zingano, who spoke in support of the bill earlier this month. Soon, the bill is expected to have a vote and could be signed into law as early as this year. Under the proposal put forth by Ronda Rousey and others, a dollar from every ticket sold to an event in the state will go to the fund.

Checks will be sent out annually to fighters once 50, and to be eligible, they would’ve had to fight at least 12 times in the state. During a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Cat Zingano discussed her support for the bill, as well as Ronda Rousey’s involvement. There, ‘Alpha’ revealed that her former foe actually requested her support, and to speak in favor of the bill.

The two famously fought at UFC 184 in February 2015, with Ronda Rousey getting the submission win. Nearly a decade on from that fight, the two have a deep respect for one another.

RELATED: CHELSEA CHANDLER REVEALS TALK OF RONDA ROUSEY POTENTIALLY RETURNING TO THE UFC: “MONEY TALKS”

“Ronda Rousey reached out to me,” Cat Zingano stated when asked why she spoke in support of the fighter pension deal. “She asked me if it was something that I supported, she’s a big part of it right now. She wanted me to be a big part of it, and her and her mom kind of. We all talked and figured out how to be the female voice of this.”

She continued, “I felt honored and excited. I’ve always felt this way about the sport, and I’ve always wanted something bigger and more to benefit for, as far as all of us fighters. So it was an easy yes for me. Then just started making the arrangements to get up there and learn everything that I could about it.”

“No, it wasn’t out of the blue. We check in with each other multiple times a year… We have some very personal things that connect us, being our life experiences and stuff. I think there’s a mutual respect there.”

What do you make of these comments from Cat Zingano? Do you want to see Ronda Rousey’s fighter pension attempt?