Tyson Fury says he’ll finish Oleksandr Usyk in the first round and then ‘hit London town centre’

By Andrew Whitelaw - May 16, 2023

Tyson Fury believes WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will be light work.

So much so, that ‘The Gypsy King’ has threatened to dispatch the Ukrainian in just one round before going out on the town in England’s capital city.

The 6’9 star was  recently asked about how a fight with Usyk would go,

“The fight’s got to happen, it’s got to happen this year” he said during a fan event in Tenerife. “I’d hit him, he’d hit the floor, I’d go out and hit London town centre,” Tyson Fury explained. He then added, “I just think it’s an easy job. Straightforward job, really.”

Like Fury, Usyk has never lost a fight and he currently boasts a remarkable 20-0 record. The champ retained his belts and picked up the Ring Heavyweight Title when he beat Tyson Fury’s countryman Anthony Joshua for a second time when the pair fought in Saudi Arabia last year.

Tyson Fury has been linked to fighting his fellow Brit for years. He says he’s still keen to do battle, although ‘AJ’ may have had his head turned by promises of a big payday.

“I’d love it to happen,” Tyson Fury admitted, before explaining, “there’s a lot of stuff going on in Saudi Arabia and there’s all these massive amounts of money that’s being talked about. I just think that that got the better of him. The temptation of a massive 100 million or 75 million (pounds) down the line, rather than doing it now.”

Joshua vs Tyson Fury has been described as “the biggest fight in British boxing history” in the past, and there have been numerous attempts to make the fight. Even if it does go ahead one day, it will be bittersweet, as Joshua is clearly no longer at the peak of his powers. The former Olympic Gold medalist has lost 3 of his last 6 fights including those back-to -back defeats to Usyk.

Rumours suggest that Saudi Arabia are keen to book a mega card for December that would pit Tyson Fury against Oleksandr Usyk with Joshua and Deontay Wilder competing in the co-main event. 

Do you think this event will finally happen?

Tyson Fury

