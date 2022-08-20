Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch (Highlights)

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will square off for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The pair had originally collided under the bright lights of Tottenham Spurs Stadium with over 65,000 fans in attendance. That evening in London, Usyk scored a lopsided unanimous decision win over Joshua to take home the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

The setback marked Anthony Joshua’s second in his past four fights, as he was previously TKO’d by Andy Ruiz Jr. in June of 2019.

“Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you! London I love you & thank you each and every time!” – The British heavyweight said following the loss.

Meanwhile, the win extended Oleksandr Usyk’s perfect record to 19-0, with thirteen of those nineteen wins coming by way of stoppage.

The winner of tonight’s immediate rematch will also take home the vacant The Ring heavyweight title, which was recently vacated by the now retired Tyson Fury.

Tonight’s ‘Usyk vs. Joshua 2’ rematch proved to be a far more competitive bout than their first fight. Anthony Joshua got off to a strong start by landing some good body shots but Oleksandr Usyk remained composed and landed the better volume. Most fans and analysts had the bout scored 3-2 for Usyk after five rounds. The Ukrainian champion would begin to turn the tide clearly in his favor in rounds nine and ten, landing numerous flurries and hurting the British challenger.

Round eleven proved to a closely contested frame and the same could be said for the twelfth and final round. After all was said and done we went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official Result: Oleksandr Usyk def. Anthony Joshua by split decision (115-113 Joshua, 115-113 Usyk, 116-112 Usyk)

Check out the highlights below:

