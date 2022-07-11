Tyson Fury willing to come out of retirement and fight Anthony Joshua if two conditions are met

Tyson Fury has revealed the conditions behind him potentially returning to finally take on rival Anthony Joshua.

For years now we’ve all been waiting to see whether or not Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally settle the score in the boxing ring. They came particularly close to booking it last summer, only for Deontay Wilder to intervene and force Tyson’s hand by pushing for a trilogy fight in court.

The fact that Fury is now retired after defeating Dillian Whyte at Wembley should be enough to put an end to the speculation once and for all, but as we know, anything is possible in combat sports.

During an appearance over the weekend, ‘The Gypsy King’ made it crystal clear that he’d be willing to take Joshua on – but only if a few specific conditions are met.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

‼️ Tyson Fury says he is willing to come out of retirement and fight Anthony Joshua, but only if it's at Wembley Stadium and free for all the UK fans… [📽️ @MotleysFool] pic.twitter.com/vIKKRa39n9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 10, 2022

“Mr Business Man – he’s not a fighting man. I swear to god I hope he wins the fight against Usyk, so I can come out of retirement, and fight him for free.

“However, the terms are this. I want it at Wembley Stadium, I want it free to enter, and I want it free to air television in this country [UK]. You heard it here first, and this is gonna be in every newspaper tomorrow, and you heard it here first. I’ll fight him for free in England, not abroad in a foreign country for more money, here for free for the people.”

Tyson Fury is an unpredictable character at the best of times so either way, it might be best to take this one with a pinch of salt.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you think Tyson Fury will genuinely consider taking on Anthony Joshua? If he does, where will the bout take place and will he stick to the list of conditions he set out?