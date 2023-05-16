Megan Olivi issues apology after referring to Jamahal Hill as an interim champion during UFC on ABC 4 broadcast

Megan Olivi has issued an apology after referring to Jamahal Hill as an interim champion during the UFC on ABC 4 broadcast.

Olivi, an MMA analyst and interviewer, has established herself as a well known force in the UFC.

However, words and titles matter apparently, and Olivi has quickly apologized after mistakenly suggesting that Jamahal Hill was the interim UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) is in fact the UFC light heavyweight champion and most recently defeated Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA) via unanimous decision in January of this year at UFC 283.

The ‘blooper’ came while Olivi was interviewing UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) after his unanimous decision victory over Anthony Smith (36-18 MMA) at UFC on ABC 4 this past weekend. It was during the interview; Olivi erroneously insinuated that Hill is the interim champion of the UFC light heavyweight division saying:

“You got up, went, talked to Jamahal Hill — former opponent, now the interim champion of the division, or I should say the champion of the division.”

Well, that didn’t go unnoticed by Hill who tweeted (now deleted):

“Interim Champ? @MeganOlivi that’s how you feel?”

Megan Olivi responded via ‘Twitter’ to the UFC light heavyweight champion’s tweet:

“I immediately corrected myself! I’m so sorry, you know I have nothing but respect for you!”

‘Sweet Dreams’ responded to the interviewer saying:

“@MeganOlivi You did, and I didn’t catch that the first watch!! It’s always been nothing but respect between us and I appreciate you.”

Apparently, Olivi endured criticism from fans of the ‘Faux Pas’ and Hill doubled down tweeting:

Y’all chill on @MeganOlivi I was getting on a plane a didn’t listen close enough to the clip!!! She made a mistake and immediately corrected herself!! It’s always been nothing but love and respect between us!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) May 14, 2023

“Y’all chill on @MeganOlivi I was getting on a plane a didn’t listen close enough to the clip!!! She made a mistake and immediately corrected herself!! It’s always been nothing but love and respect between us!!!”

So all is good with Hill and Olivi once again. Bottom line – people make mistakes and correct those mistakes by apologizing.

Who would you like to see Jamahal Hill defend his title against?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!