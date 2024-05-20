UFC legend Michael Bisping scolds John Fury for corner work during Tyson Fury’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk: “You have got to know your place”

By Fernando Quiles - May 20, 2024

Michael Bisping has responded to the criticism hurled at Tyson Fury’s corner in the aftermath of the undisputed heavyweight title fight between “The Gyspy King” and Oleksandr Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Fury and Usyk threw leather inside the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. Fury looked sharp in round six and appeared to be taking over the fight, but Usyk nearly sent him on dream street in round nine. The Ukrainian even scored a knockdown, and he was in control for the rest of the fight. This paid dividends for Usyk, who took the fight via split decision.

Now, Bisping is weighing in on the detractors of Tyson’s father John Fury for his corner work.

RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING REACTS TO OLEKSANDR USYK’S SPLIT DECISION VICTORY OVER TYSON FURY: “THAT WAS ABSOLUTELY GENIUS GAME PLANNING”

Michael Bisping Weighs in on Tyson Fury’s Corner

“The Count” has taken to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts on what the problem was in the corner of Fury during his title fight against Usyk. Michael Bisping, a UFC Hall of Famer, was not a fan of John Fury talking over trainer SugarHill Steward (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“A lot of the time you don’t need to tell them how to box, you need to calm their minds and give them an accurate reflection of what’s going on the fight… You can’t have people shouting all over the place, that’s absolute madness.”

Ultimately, Bisping feels John Fury should’ve thought things through and allow his son’s trainer do his job.

“You can’t have people getting emotional and trying to be heard and be seen on camera,” Bisping said. Of course, John Fury is his father and he’s emotionally invested but sometimes you have got to know your place.”

There is a rematch clause in place for Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. If talks don’t completely collapse, then fans can expect part two of this instant classic later in 2024.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Related

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury says he would have tried to finish Oleksandr Usyk but his corner “believed we were up”

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Anderson Silva set to face longtime UFC rival Chael Sonnen in boxing match on June 15

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

Former UFC rivals Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen will collide once again in a special boxing match next month.

Joe Rogan
Oleksandr Usyk

Joe Rogan reacts to Oleksandr Usyk beating Tyson Fury: "I can't wait for the rematch"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on the instant classic between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry calls out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for boxing match on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Mike Perry is looking for his next fight, and he’s itching to share the ring with Tyron Woodley on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard.

Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford praises Oleksandr Usyk following his split decision win over Tyson Fury: “He definitely a candidate for #1 P4P fighter”

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Former undisputed welterweight champion and undefeated prizefighter Terence Crawford is giving Oleksandr Usyk his flowers after a split decision victory over Tyson Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react

Michael Bisping reacts to Oleksandr Usyk’s split decision victory over Tyson Fury: “That was absolutely genius game planning"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Undisputed
Oleksandr Usyk

Video | Oleksandr Usyk gets emotional while speaking of his late father after becoming undisputed heavyweight champion: "I know he is here"

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk was brought to tears while speaking about his late father at tonight’s post-fight press conference.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Boxing, Result
Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury issues statement following loss to Oleksandr Usyk: "His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war"

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

Tyson Fury made some controversial remarks following his split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk this evening in Saudi Arabia.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

Pros react after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

The highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk took place this evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Result
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

The long-awaited undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk takes place this evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  