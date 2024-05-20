UFC legend Michael Bisping scolds John Fury for corner work during Tyson Fury’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk: “You have got to know your place”

Michael Bisping Weighs in on Tyson Fury’s Corner

“The Count” has taken to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts on what the problem was in the corner of Fury during his title fight against Usyk. Michael Bisping, a UFC Hall of Famer, was not a fan of John Fury talking over trainer SugarHill Steward (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“A lot of the time you don’t need to tell them how to box, you need to calm their minds and give them an accurate reflection of what’s going on the fight… You can’t have people shouting all over the place, that’s absolute madness.”

Ultimately, Bisping feels John Fury should’ve thought things through and allow his son’s trainer do his job.

“You can’t have people getting emotional and trying to be heard and be seen on camera,” Bisping said. Of course, John Fury is his father and he’s emotionally invested but sometimes you have got to know your place.”

There is a rematch clause in place for Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. If talks don’t completely collapse, then fans can expect part two of this instant classic later in 2024.