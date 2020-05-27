Tyson Fury says he was offered Mike Tyson bout

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claims he was recently contacted about an exhibition fight with 53-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson—the man he was named after.

Tyson recently made headlines by announcing his intention to return to the ring for a handful of exhibition bouts. Speculation about the opponent for his comeback fight began immediately.

Apparently, Fury was briefly inconsideration. The 31-year-old said he was contacted about a fight with Tyson—and accepted—but doubts it will happen.

“I got a phone call asking if I wanted to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition!” 😳 Tyson against Tyson for charity? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qDAIEkVxlB — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 26, 2020

“I did get a phone call with a chance to fight Mike Tyson and I was like, ‘What?'” the Brit told BT Sport (via Yahoo! Sports).

“I had a phone call saying, ‘Would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah!’ I don’t think anything materialized out of it to be honest.”

While Fury doubts he’ll be the man to welcome Tyson back to the ring, he does like the idea of a trilogy fight between Tyson and the 57-year-old Evander Holyfield. Holyfield has fought Tyson twice previously, and like Tyson, is keen to return to the ring.

Fury is all for this trilogy fight, so long as its deemed safe for both men.

“I think he’s definitely serious about doing some fights or whatever,” Fury said. “He’s fought Holyfield twice so they’re both old now aren’t they?

“I think they’re a bit long in the teeth, but then again who am I to say anything, what anybody’s capable of after everybody’s unbelievable stories. I wouldn’t try and kill anybody’s dreams of doing anything they want if they’re both fit to fight and medically fit then let them do what they’ve got to do, it’s their life not mine.”

