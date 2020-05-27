Jon Jones weighs in on the death of George Floyd: “I’ve never experienced anything close to that level of torture”

The UFC’s light heavyweight king Jon Jones has given his thoughts on the recent death of George Floyd.

Floyd, who was a Minneapolis citizen, was unarmed when he was detained by four police officers in Minnesota. He was held to the ground with one of the officers kneeling on his neck during the arrest, after which he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Centre where he died shortly thereafter.

Following reports of protests on the streets last night, the aforementioned Jones took to social media to give his take on the controversy.

I wouldnt wish the way George Floyd was murdered on my worst enemy. That officer applied just enough pressure to keep him alive for almost six minutes in that chokehold. In all my years of fighting I can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything close to that level of torture — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

There needs to be a nationwide policy change. When a man is in handcuffs and is screaming that he cannot breathe. Get the fuck off his chest and or neck. If you cant hold a man who is in handcuffs down by his feet you’re a pussy and probably shouldn’t be wearing that badge — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

That whole if you can talk you can breathe crap is bullshit. What that man went through was worse than drowning — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

The dude literally at one point cried out for his mother. That officer was disgusting and every other officer, Brown person white person, yellow, citizen in this country should be pissed off. We need justice. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

Anyone who has practiced the very basics of jujitsu recognizes a #bloodchoke when they see this. That was as clear as day #murder #torture — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

The officers in question have all been fired since the incident took place, but many aren’t happy with that outcome and instead want justice for Mr. Floyd. The FBI is believed to be looking into the incident now as we await more information on the case.

When it comes to Jon Jones, it’s clear to see that he’s passionate about this and wants to use his platform to try and create some kind of change. There are plenty of things that can be said in opposition to the champion, but in this instance, he’s right on the money.