Former UFC lightweight Sam Stout suffers tragic loss of youngest daughter

Former UFC fighter Sam Stout has suffered the tragic loss of his one-month-old daughter, Sydney Love Stout.

The former lightweight standout retired from the sport in 2015 following a knockout loss to Frankie Perez in 2015. He competed in the UFC 20 times and finished with a professional record of 20-12-1.

Last week, the UFC veteran revealed on Instagram that his youngest daughter had passed away in her sleep. A GoFundMe account has been set up in memory of Sydney and to help the family with daily expenses and counseling. The initial goal was $5000 but more than $28000 has already been raised. Sam and his wife, Jessie Stout, also have a 6-year old daughter named Logan.

“Most of you already know that we lost Sydney Love Stout in her sleep the night before last,” Stout wrote. “We tried to save her but it was too late. The last month with her was the best month of my life, and this is now the worst time of my life… it still doesn’t feel real.

“Jessie and I haven’t let go of each other since yesterday and we will continue to hold on to one other for the rest of our lives. We will be eternally scared from this. We appreciate all the love we have already received from the people around us. We love you Sydney bean.”

Other fighters shared their condolences online such as Stout’s former foe Ross Pearson.

Make sure you visit the GoFundMe page in memory of Syndey Stout, here. The team at BJPENN.com sends its heartfelt condolences to the Stout family.