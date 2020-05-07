Mike Tyson receives intense callout from Tyson Fury’s father

Mike Tyson is staging a comeback, and he’s already got plenty of suitors. Count John Fury, the father of current heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, among them.

Fury Sr. announced that he wants to fight the 53-year-old legend in a charity boxing match in a video captured by Manchester Fight Club. See it below:

🤯 Tyson Fury’s father John Fury has declared that he’s looking at a charity fight with Mike Tyson… [📽️ Manchester Fight Club] pic.twitter.com/DEEZG3JMqz — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 7, 2020

“I’m looking at fighting Mike Tyson,” a fired-up John Fury stated. “How’s that? Mike’s making a comeback—I don’t value my life for 50 pence. Let me tell you something, Mike Tyson is worth doing charity with. He’s a proper king of a champion. He’s a proper man, tried and tested.

‘He’s making a comeback,” Fury continued. “I know Mike Tyson has mentioned me boy’s name every five minutes — here I am. John Fury is hiding from no man, not even the king of the old men. Mike Tyson! I will fight Mike Tyson! I will not be denied. I will die in a fight.

“I will die before I’ll give in,” Fury concluded.

Tyson has not fought since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in what was expected to be the final fight of his career.

Fury Jr., meanwhile, is riding high on a massive victory over Deontay Wilder, which occurred back in February. This bout was a rematch of a 2018 fight, which ended in a draw.

John Fury, finally, who is now 55 years old, boxed professionally in the late 80s and early 90s, amassing a pro record of 8-4-1. Would you be interested in seeing him welcome the 53-year-old former heavyweight champion back to the ring in a charity boxing match sometime this year?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/7/2020.