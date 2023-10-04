Michael Bisping speaks on Tyson Fury’s mindset: “Doesn’t give a f***

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping isn’t afraid to speak on various topics within the combat sports world.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated tilt between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC belt holder Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28, Bisping, now a UFC color commentator, gave his thoughts about Fury entering the bout and what he should be aware of.

Earlier in the week, it was announced Fury would finally challenge Oleksander Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in either two months, or in early 2024. Nonetheless, the fight would take place in Saudi Arabia in one of the biggest sporting spectacles in quite some time.

In his latest analytical breakdown video on YouTube, which has eclipsed 70,000 views since its Monday upload, Michael Bisping said Fury’s superstardom is not to be taken lightly, regardless of his next fight being considered by some as a so-called gimmick.

“It looked like the old Tyson Fury [at the press conference] when he kinda went off the boxing for a little bit a while and went into depression,” Bisping said. “When he piled on s***t-tons of weight. And Tyson doesn’t give a f**k, and that’s what I like it because he’s absolutely hilarious.”

Michael Bisping added Fury, who has been the most dominant heavyweight over the last six years, could be underestimating Ngannou given Fury is taking on Usyk shortly after that.

“That says to me he is not taking this threat, [Francis Ngannou], seriously,” Bisping said. And I understand that. And rightfully so, because he’s one of the best heavyweight boxers, if not the best heavyweight boxer, of this generation. It’s two human beings, and Francis Ngannou hits like a Ford truck coming at you about 50 miles an hour.”

Regardless of Michael Bisping’s comments, the fight will still happen, with the pressure arguably leaning toward Fury more than Ngannou.

What are your thoughts about Michael Bisping and his remarks about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? Let us know, Penn Nation!