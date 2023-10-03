Michael Bisping shares some advice for Charles Oliveira ahead of Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Michael Bisping is sharing some advice for Charles Oliveira ahead of his rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

UFC 294 takes place on Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Headlining the event is a lightweight title fight between current champion Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) and Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA).

The two have been down this path before, meeting at UFC 280 in October of last year, it was Makhachev submitting Oliveira at 3:16 of round 2.

Obviously in the rematch ‘do Bronx‘ is looking to strip the title from the 31 year old Makhachev.

Michael Bisping is offering up some advice to Charles Oliveira if he wants to be successful in shutting down Islam Makhachev.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping spoke about Oliveira saying:

“Charles has to have a game plan. He can’t just go forward in a blaze of aggression. He can’t just be winging it. I mean, at the end of the day, when two fighters like that engage in just an all-out brawl, if Charles Oliveira is doing that, it’s a coin toss, OK?”

“It’s one shot can change everything. So you have got to have a game plan. Alright, granted as Mike Tyson said, ‘Everyone has a game plan until they get punched in the face.’”

Continuing, Bisping said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Well, he’s got to use a lot of straight shots. He’s got to use a lot of punches. Yeah, you can throw kicks. Charles is very, very good at throwing kicks. Against a wrestler, usually I would say don’t throw a lot of kicks, don’t throw a lot of leg kicks because they’ll catch them, but that’s not really how Islam gets takedowns. He doesn’t rely on that. He’s that good of a wrestler he can force his own takedowns.”

Concluding, Michael Bisping reinforced that Charles Oliveira needs to use a lot of jabs and a lot of straight shots early into the battle:

“He’s got to use a lot of jabs, and he’s got to use a lot of straight shots and early. Much to the dismay of Charles Oliveira, he’s got to circle, he’s got to be light on his feet, he’s got to be strategic, simple as that. He has to employ some form of strategy, and that strategy is avoid the clinch early, don’t take too many chances, and don’t throw wild sh*t like flying knees when you’re not even in range.”

Do you agree with the advice Bisping is sending Oliveira’s way? Who will you be betting on for the win at UFC 294?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!