Carl Froch takes aim at Francis Ngannou ahead of Tyson Fury boxing match: “He looks terrible”

By Susan Cox - October 3, 2023

Carl Froch is taking aim at Francis Ngannou ahead of the Tyson Fury boxing match.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson

It will be Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury on Saturday October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Leading up to the bout, Ngannou has had some open sparring sessions which have created commentary concerning the 37 year olds capabilities or lack thereof.

John Fury’s, Tyson’s father, called his antics inside the boxing ring, alongside Mike Tyson, ‘embarrassing‘.

Former boxing champion and current ringside commentator, Carl Froch, is also weighing in on Francis Ngannou.

Speaking with ‘Best Gambling Sites‘, Froch said:

“Listen, this is a f**king sparring session, probably the easiest spar (Fury) ever had. I don’t care that Ngannou can punch. A mule can kick really hard, but he’s never going to be able to line it up.”

Continuing, Froch believes Francis Ngannou looks ‘terrible’:

“Fury’s not going to be worried about getting hit by that monstrous punch because I’ve seen Ngannou on the pads and he looks terrible. He looks like what I’d expect a zero fight novice to look like. Slow, awkward, stiff. How is he going to get near Fury? He’s going to get his head absolutely peppered off.”

Concluding, Froch spoke about the recent announcement of the Fury vs Usyk fight saying:

“By announcing Fury-Usyk is definitely happening, all of sudden everyone’s tails are wagging and ears have pricked up. Now, they’re all probably going to tune into the Ngannou fight on the back of that, because now there’s interest in what Fury’s looking like. It’s perfect timing for the announcement and the skeptics will say ‘What if Fury gets injured?’”

Do you agree with Froch that the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury bout is merely a prelude to the real fight between Fury and Usyk?

Do you believe Ngannou will get destroyed by Fury on October 28th?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

Related

Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul again calls out Canelo Alvarez after win over Jermell Charlo: "See you soon Saul"

Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2023
KSI, Dillon Danis, Boxing, Misfits
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis explains why he never cared about fighting KSI

Susan Cox - October 2, 2023

Dillon Danis is explaining why he never cared about fighting KSI.

Eddie Hearn Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Eddie Hearn shares his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez’s victory over Jermell Charlo: “I just don't know what Charlo was doing”

Susan Cox - October 2, 2023

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is sharing his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez’s victory over Jermell Charlo.

Greg Hardy
Greg Hardy

Video | Greg Hardy snaps his losing skid, forces Gregory Corbin’s corner to throw in the towel

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2023

Greg Hardy came out on top in his boxing return last weekend with a nice victory over Gregory Corbin.

Dillon Danis, Boxing, MMA
Dillon Danis

Photo | Dillon Danis shares his physique 2 weeks out of boxing match with Logan Paul

Jeffrey Walter - October 1, 2023

Dillon Danis is flaunting his new physique two weeks out from his scheduled boxing match with Logan Paul.

Jim Lampley

Jim Lampley reflects on Gatti-Ward rivalry: “This is a sport about love”

Zain Bando - October 1, 2023
Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez says Terence Crawford is not factored into immediate plans for his next fight

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

Canelo Alvarez isn’t exactly onboard with the idea of a “super fight” against Terence Crawford for now.

Terence Crawford Jermell Charlo
Jermell Charlo

Terence Crawford slams Jermell Charlo for his performance against Canelo Alvarez: “You should be ashamed of yourself”

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

Terence Crawford didn’t mind adding insult to injury following Jermell Charlo’s loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, Boxing, Pros React
Canelo Alvarez

Pros react after Canelo Alvarez defeats Jermell Charlo

Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Canelo Alvarez put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo this evening in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, Boxing, Results
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez defeats Jermell Charlo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo this evening in Las Vegas.