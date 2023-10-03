Carl Froch takes aim at Francis Ngannou ahead of Tyson Fury boxing match: “He looks terrible”

Carl Froch is taking aim at Francis Ngannou ahead of the Tyson Fury boxing match.

It will be Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury on Saturday October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Leading up to the bout, Ngannou has had some open sparring sessions which have created commentary concerning the 37 year olds capabilities or lack thereof.

John Fury’s, Tyson’s father, called his antics inside the boxing ring, alongside Mike Tyson, ‘embarrassing‘.

Former boxing champion and current ringside commentator, Carl Froch, is also weighing in on Francis Ngannou.

Speaking with ‘Best Gambling Sites‘, Froch said:

“Listen, this is a f**king sparring session, probably the easiest spar (Fury) ever had. I don’t care that Ngannou can punch. A mule can kick really hard, but he’s never going to be able to line it up.”

Continuing, Froch believes Francis Ngannou looks ‘terrible’:

“Fury’s not going to be worried about getting hit by that monstrous punch because I’ve seen Ngannou on the pads and he looks terrible. He looks like what I’d expect a zero fight novice to look like. Slow, awkward, stiff. How is he going to get near Fury? He’s going to get his head absolutely peppered off.”

Concluding, Froch spoke about the recent announcement of the Fury vs Usyk fight saying:

“By announcing Fury-Usyk is definitely happening, all of sudden everyone’s tails are wagging and ears have pricked up. Now, they’re all probably going to tune into the Ngannou fight on the back of that, because now there’s interest in what Fury’s looking like. It’s perfect timing for the announcement and the skeptics will say ‘What if Fury gets injured?’”

