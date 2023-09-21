Tyson Fury explains why Francis Ngannou’s body is “too good” ahead of boxing superfight

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s physique ahead of their boxing showdown next month.

On October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia we will see Tyson Fury square off with Francis Ngannou in a blockbuster boxing match. Ngannou will be making his first combat sports appearance since leaving the UFC, whereas Fury will not be putting his world championship on the line. It will be contested over 10 rounds, with many fans not really knowing what to think when it comes to how ‘The Predator’ will look once he gets in there.

The two have already crossed paths on a few occasions and they’ve even had an official face-off. When it happened, it was clear to see the difference in their physique, which is something ‘The Gypsy King’ noted during a recent interview.