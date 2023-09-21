Tyson Fury explains why Francis Ngannou’s body is “too good” ahead of boxing superfight

By Harry Kettle - September 21, 2023

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s physique ahead of their boxing showdown next month.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

On October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia we will see Tyson Fury square off with Francis Ngannou in a blockbuster boxing match. Ngannou will be making his first combat sports appearance since leaving the UFC, whereas Fury will not be putting his world championship on the line. It will be contested over 10 rounds, with many fans not really knowing what to think when it comes to how ‘The Predator’ will look once he gets in there.

RELATED: TYSON FURY SADDENED BY MIKE TYSON COACHING FRANCIS NGANNOU: “SHOULD BE IN MY CORNER, NOT THE LOSING CORNER”

The two have already crossed paths on a few occasions and they’ve even had an official face-off. When it happened, it was clear to see the difference in their physique, which is something ‘The Gypsy King’ noted during a recent interview.

Fury’s doubts

“He’s not going to last. His body is too good,” Fury said. “I told you about these ripped bodies. … He’s got too many muscles, and he looks too good. When I felt him like this, and he was all hard as I was feeling him. He was hard, and I knew he’s not going to win because his body is too good.”

Fury was then asked about whether or not he’d go down that road with his physique.

“Nope, never,” Fury said. “That’s insulting isn’t it to say that? Get in shape. You know, a lot of these fighters, they want to be like bodybuilders and look ripped and that. I always rock the dad bod and, you know, the bald head, fat, white as anything, looked absolutely disgusting with my top off. And then when I knock out a good looking six-pack, it’s like, ‘What the f*ck, dude? What the f*ck just happened?’”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Tyson Fury? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

