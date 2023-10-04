Islam Makhachev wants Colby Covington next to test his wrestling against his: “He’s a good fighter”

Islam Makhachev will be rooting for Colby Covington to defeat Leon Edwards in December.

Covington is set to take on Edwards for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 296. Since the fight became official, ‘Chaos’ has said he would be interested in facing Makhachev in his first title defense as he believes it would be an easy fight.

After hearing those comments, Islam Makhachev is hoping Colby Covington wins so they can make the fight happen. He also believes it would be a very good fight as he has a lot of respect for Covington’s skills.

“I hope [Covington] wins, because I don’t know what Leon says about [fighting me],” Makhachev said to ESPN. “I’ve never heard Leon say he wants this fight. But Colby wants it. That’s why I want Colby to win and we can meet one day. It would be a very good fight, he has good wrestling. It’s going to be U.S. wrestling vs. Dagestan wrestling. He’s a good fighter. He has good wrestling and good conditioning, but in my opinion, I stop his wrestling and land many good punches.”

However, in order for the fight to happen, Islam Makhachev will also need to beat Charles Oliveira in their rematch at UFC 294.

Should Makhachev win, he’s made it clear he wants a chance to become a champ-champ, especially after giving Alexander Volkanovski the chance to.

“I don’t know what the UFC has planned, but my dream fight is for the second belt,” Makhachev said. “Of course, I am under contract, so whatever the UFC says, I will fight, no problem. But Edwards vs. Colby — I really believe I can beat [the winner]. I look at their skills and what they have as champion and I know my skills. It’s going to be a good fight. I’m not saying I’m going to beat them easy. It’s going to be a hard, tough fight against a big guy. But I believe I can finish those guys.

“I gave a chance to that guy, so they have to give me a chance, too. I gave a chance to a guy from another division to come to my weight and to try to take this belt, and he lost. I want my chance, too,” Makhachev concluded.