Tawanchai to continue quest for two-sport glory at ONE Fight Night 15

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 3, 2023

Although Superbon Singha Mawynn was forced to withdraw from his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title challenge against Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the latter will still make an appearance on this weekend’s card.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Tawanchai will now step back into the featherweight kickboxing ranks at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video to take on Thai compatriot Jo Nattawut. The card airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

This will be Tawanchai’s second consecutive kickboxing fight as he embarks on his quest for two-sport glory.

This matchup still promises fireworks, though, as Tawanchai has already proven his mettle in kickboxing. Last August, the Thai superstar displayed his extraordinary power by breaking Davit Kiria’s arm with a devastating kick in the third round.

Currently ranked fifth in ONE’s featherweight kickboxing division, Tawanchai is eager to continue his ascent in the top five, where he intends to realize his dream of becoming a two-sport ONE World Champion.

However, Tawanchai’s next foe is no stranger to elite competition. Nattawut has a wealth of experience and has competed in both Muay Thai and kickboxing under the promotion’s banner.

Notably, Nattawut boasts impressive victories over elite competition such as Petchtanong Petchfergus and Cosmo Alexandre.

Moreover, Nattawut has faced top-caliber kickboxers through the years, including Chingiz Allazov and Giorgio Petrosyan.

A triumph at ONE Fight Night 15 would help both men advance their respective positions.

Tawanchai would move closer to realizing his goal of adding the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title to his collection. Meanwhile, Nattawut would regain his winning momentum by defeating one of the organization’s top stars.

New main event replaces Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 15

The sudden change of plans at ONE Fight Night 15 has also reshaped the main event.

Now, the spotlight will shine on the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Title clash. It features former divisional king Thanh Le going up against #3-ranked Ilya Freymanov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

