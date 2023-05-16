search

Dana White announces official main card lineup for UFC 291 and two big prelim fights

By Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023

Dana White has announced a stacked UFC 291 card headlined by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Highlight’ have been in talks to fight for a while now. Following Gaethje’s unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in March, he called for a REMATCH with Poirier. Their first bout back in April 2018 was an instant classic, with the Louisiana native earning the win by fourth-round stoppage.

Five years after their first bout, they will now have a rematch in July. Earlier today, Dana White announced the full UFC 291 lineup in a live stream. There, he revealed that Poirier and Gaethje will headline the Utah-based card in a five-round battle for the BMF ceremonial title. JORGE MASVIDAL famously held the title until his retirement following a loss to Gilbert Burns in April.

The co-main event of UFC 291 also promises to be a firefight. Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira is heading up to light-heavyweight to face former titleholder Jan Blachowicz. ‘Poatan’ announced his plans to move up in weight following a loss to Israel Adesanya last month.

Next up on the main card is a middleweight clash between Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov. ‘The Eraser’ is coming off a decision win over Luke Rockhold in August. Meanwhile, Aliskerov scored a first-round knockout win over Phil Hawes in his promotional debut earlier this month.

Lastly, rounding out the UFC 291 main card is a couple of high-profile veterans. At lightweight, TONY FERGUSON will face Bobby Green in his return. Meanwhile, welterweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Kevin Holland will clash in the main card opening bout.

Furthermore, there are also several notable fighters competing on the undercard of UFC 291. Slated for the prelims is a welterweight clash between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira, as well as a heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio De Lima.

What do you make of these fight announcements? Are you excited for UFC 291? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje

Related

Watch UFC President Dana White console “f**king stud” Daniel Rodriguez following his TKO loss to Ian Garry

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2023
Dana White
Jailton Almeida

Dana White gushes over Jailton Almeida following UFC on ABC 4 win: "I think he's going to be something special"

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

UFC President Dana White is over the moon when it comes to Jailton Almeida’s potential. Almeida was in the main event of UFC on ABC 4 this past Saturday (May 13). He took on Jairzinho […]

Johnny Walker, UFC 235
Dana White

Dana White wasn’t overly impressed with Johnny Walker’s decision win against Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4: “Didn’t really wow anybody”

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

UFC President Dana White doesn’t think Johnny Walker had a standout performance at UFC Charlotte. Walker shared the Octagon with Anthony Smith in the co-main event of the fourth UFC on ABC card. This one […]

Dana White

Dana White pays tribute to late prospect Shalie Lipp after tragic passing: "I know your name"

Josh Evanoff - May 11, 2023

UFC president Dana White has reacted to the passing of Shalie Lipp. The 21-year-old was an aspiring prospect that had accumulated a 3-2 amateur record to this stage in her career. Lipp recently returned from […]

Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Dana White reveals Robbie Lawler's return at UFC 290 will be his retirement fight

Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2023

Dana White has revealed that former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler’s career is coming to a close. ‘Ruthless’ has been out of the octagon since his clash against Bryan Barberena at UFC 276 last July. […]

Dana White

Dana White announces official main card and televised prelim lineup for UFC 290

Lewis Simpson - May 10, 2023
Kron Gracie, UFC 288
Kron Gracie

Dana White takes aim at Kron Gracie’s performance at UFC 288: “Tough way to try to win a fight these days”

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2023

Dana White thinks Kron Gracie had an odd game plan for his UFC 288 fight against Charles Jourdain. Gracie was fighting for the first time since October of 2019 when he suffered a decision loss […]

Dana White

Aljamain Sterling believes Dana White will force Sean O'Malley into September showdown: "He’s going to do as Daddy Dana says"

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes Dana White will help force his next fight. ‘The Funk Master’ returned to the octagon over the weekend in the main event of UFC 288. There, he faced former […]

Khamzat Chimaev misses weight at UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White explains Khamzat Chimaev’s lengthy hiatus from the UFC: “He’s got stuff going on in his personal life”

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2023

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s lengthy absence from the Octagon. For the last few years, Khamzat Chimaev has been seen as one of the most interesting fighters in the […]

Dana White Belal Muhammad Gilbert Burns
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Burns vs. Muhammad, confirms Belal is next for the winner of Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

UFC President Dana White has given his reaction to the Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns fight. Muhammad and Burns shared the Octagon inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 6. This welterweight […]