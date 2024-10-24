‘Optimistic’ Donn Davis says Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is unlikely, but not impossible

By Fernando Quiles - October 24, 2024

PFL Chairman Donn Davis isn’t exactly ruling out Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

Jones vs. Ngannou is a fight that escaped the UFC’s grasp. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, decided to leave the promotion to pursue lucrative boxing matches and a PFL contract. While Jones and Ngannou traded barbs over the situation, “Bones” was recently complimentary of “The Predator’s” successful return to MMA.

Is there still a chance we get Jones vs. Ngannou one day.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU REACTS TO JON JONES’ POST-FIGHT TWEET AFTER HIS SUCCESSFUL PFL DEBUT

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou? Donn Davis Thinks It’s Possible

During an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Mike Heck, Donn Davis shared the odds of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou ever happening.

“If I was a betting person, if you gave me even odds, no,” Davis said. “Even odds are is it likely? Is that a good bet? No. But if you gave me four to one? I would take those odds. I would take that bet. So do I think it’s possible? Yes. Likely? No.

“And do I think, since it’s the biggest fight that could ever be made in MMA in perhaps the last or next decade, that’s why I think it’s possible. Because it’s so big and it’s so thrilling. And sometimes people say, ‘What the eff. We’re going to find a way to do it. Let’s find a way to do it.’ So that’s why I think it’s possible.”

UFC CEO Dana White has already scoffed at the idea of co-promoting with PFL to make the fight happen. Meanwhile, Jones has said his November clash against Stipe Miocic set for UFC 309 could be the last bout of his pro MMA career.

As they say, stranger things have happened in MMA, but despite Davis’ optimism, Jones vs. Ngannou seems far-fetched.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

