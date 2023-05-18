search

Francis Ngannou offers to box Tyson Fury after ‘The Gpysy King’ blasts proposed next opponents

By Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2023

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is still hoping to box Tyson Fury.

‘The Predator’ famously ended his lengthy free agency earlier this week. In January, Ngannou made history as the first champion to leave the UFC since BJ Penn did so in 2004. At the time, the heavyweight stated that restrictive contracts, as well as a lack of an ability to box, forced his move.

Earlier this week, the former UFC titleholder signed with the PFL. Furthermore, he got seemingly everything that he wanted out of the deal. Ngannou will help lead a fighter advocacy board, earn over seven figures per fight, and has the ability to box. That last clause is coming at a good time.

Tyson Fury has been out of the ring since a December trilogy knockout win over Derek Chisora. Since then, he’s been in talks with several other heavyweights, including Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and Andy Ruiz. Despite the multiple planned bouts, Fury’s return hasn’t come to fruition as of now.

On Twitter, the WBC Heavyweight Champion slammed the aforementioned boxers. Fury stated that he was ready to box just about anyone, given his issues finding a suitable fight. Luckily for the British star, Ngannou still retains his right to step into the boxing ring.

Taking to Twitter, Francis Ngannou sent two tweets directed at Tyson Fury. The PFL heavyweight first shared when the two had a face-off in the ring last April, following the boxer’s win over Dillian Whyte. Ngannou added that if no other boxers want to face Fury, he’s willing to get in the ring with him.

“I have been here the whole time @Tyson_Fury. Since none of these boxers want to fight, let’s make it official”

What do you make of this exchange? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

