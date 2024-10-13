Dana White and Joe Rogan think UFC 307 judges got it wrong with co-main event title fight

By Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White and Joe Rogan were puzzled by the judging of the UFC 307 co-main event.

Dana White, Joe Rogan

Rogan was on commentary for the women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena. White had the best seat in the house for the championship fight.

After five rounds of action, Pena was awarded the split decision win to become a two-time UFC women’s bantamweight titleholder.

Dana White and Joe Rogan Criticize UFC 307 Judging

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Raquel Pennington claimed that both Dana White and Joe Rogan felt she should’ve had her hand raised against Julianna Pena.

“It’s just crazy to me what these judges do. At the end of the day, you have competitive fights, they go to the decisions, and it just takes that one person to take away everything from somebody and I feel like they just really don’t realize what they’re doing and yet, they’re the ones with the best seat in the house. They’re the ones that are supposed to be doing the best job.

“And it’s crazy to me how every single media outlet, like there wasn’t even one that said Pena [won]. It was every single media outlet [that] said Pennington. I’ve had numerous top athletes reach out to me. I’ve had Dana White, freaking Hunter [Campbell], Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, [Daniel Cormier], everybody who’s sitting right there and everybody is just like, ‘No way. We don’t understand this.’ Nobody understood it. I didn’t understand it.”

It’s unknown at this time if the UFC will look towards an immediate rematch. Kayla Harrison is waiting in the wings for a title opportunity. Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen shared his belief that Pennington should still be the UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Dana White Joe Rogan UFC

