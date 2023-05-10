search

Joe Rogan praises Mark Zuckerberg after winning medals at jiu-jitsu tournament: “A f*cking savage!”

By Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has reacted to Mark Zuckerberg’s recent jiu-jitsu success.

The Facebook founder and META CEO is a noted MMA fan and has been training for a while. Over the weekend, Zuckerberg headed to the BJJ Tour Stop in California for a tournament. There, Zuckerberg did much better than expected, as he earned gold and silver medals at the event, as he competed in the white belt featherweight division.

Since his performance, the business magnate has been praised by much of the MMA world. Names such as Marlon Vera, Joe Lauzon, and even UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovki, praised Zuckerberg’s work on the mats. For his part, ‘The Great’ sparred with the businessman in a metaverse advertisement earlier this year.

Now, UFC commentator Joe Rogan has chimed in on Mark Zuckerberg’s work on the mats. During a recent edition of his podcast, the comedian praised the performance. Rogan added that he’s proud of Zuckerberg’s recent training as he doesn’t have to do anything given his absurd wealth.

Joe Rogan praises Mark Zuckerberg after recent jiu-jitsu tournament win

“Mark Zuckerberg is a f*cking savage,” Joe Rogan stated in a recent edition of his podcast. “He’s been training jiu-jitsu. This is what he did, he had a covid mask, and he put a hat on, and he hid, and used an alias. Imagine you’re right about to compete in your first competition, ‘I’ll give a try, what’s the worst thing that could happen?’, the worst thing that could happen is getting strangled by a super nerd in front of the whole world!”

He continued, “He’s awesome, I’m so proud of him. I think that’s amazing, it’s amazing that he did that… He doesn’t have to do anything, he’s one of the richest people on Earth, and he just takes a chance and tries to get good at this thing. Then he goes and competes in this thing, we should all celebrate that. That’s amazing.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

Joe Rogan

