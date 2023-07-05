Brendan Schaub reacts to rumored Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury exhibition match

By Susan Cox - July 5, 2023

Brendan Schaub is reacting to the rumored Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury exhibition match.

Brendan Schaub

According to sources, Tyson Fury’s next fight will be an exhibition bout against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA), upon failing to come to contract terms with the UFC, parted ways with the promotion this past January and in the process was stripped of his heavyweight title.

The Cameroonian signed with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in May of this year. The 36 year old has a leadership role in the league and is expected to make his debut in mid 2024.

Expressing an interest in boxing for some time, the PFL is not going to stand in his way (unlike the UFC) and word has it Francis Ngannou will have his 1st boxing match before the end of the year.

As for Tyson Fury, his extremely accomplished boxing record sits at 33 wins, 0 losses and one draw. The 34 year old has 24 KO wins in his career.

Well apparently, according to Frank Warren, Tyson’s manager, something crazy is on the horizon – a game changer – potentially meaning a fight with Ngannou that would be in the form of an exhibition boxing match.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC

Brendan Schaub, speaking on ‘The Schaub Show‘ weighed in on the potential exhibition boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury saying:

“So what’s the point?”

“So there’s no knockdowns, no real fighting.”

Continuing Schaub sited it would be a big mistake:

“That’s also the worst thing you could do – it would be an awful mistake for Francis man. When you leave the UFC and hope you get a big fight. Doing a fake boxing match – it’s going to turn all fight fans off.”

Concluding Brendan Schaub said:

“Honestly, I would rather watch Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fight.”

Do you agree with Schaub? What do you think of a Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury boxing match with no knockdowns?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

