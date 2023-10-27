Kamaru Usman uncertain about his next move after UFC 294 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman doesn’t know what his next step will be.

Usman stepped up on less than two weeks’ notice at UFC 294 as he moved up to middleweight to face Khamzat Chimaev. Usman entered that fight coming off back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards to lose his welterweight title, so he decided to move up to middleweight.

Yet, after losing by majority decision to Chimaev at UFC 294, Kamaru Usman says he still isn’t sure if he will remain at middleweight or will return to welterweight.

“You don’t lose, you learn. This one, I definitely learned a lot from it, I learned a lot about myself. I’m going to carry that into the future. But, came in and did what we could on 10 days’ notice in Abu Dhabi,” Kamaru Usman said on his YouTube channel. “Now, we move forward. The plans, I don’t know. It’s kind of fogy. I didn’t mind being up at 185. Yeah, of course, the size was a bit different in the beginning, but I’m a championship-level fighter, so from here on out, we want to make these five rounds and not three-rounders. I don’t know, 185 looked good on me, so I don’t know, we might. We’ll get back to y’all on that.”

If Kamaru Usman does stay at middleweight, he says he would like to rematch Khamzat Chimaev down the line, but this time have a full training camp and be five rounds. Usman thinks he started to take over and would have won the final two rounds if it was a five-round fight that he is used to.

Kamaru Usman (20-4) is now on a three-fight losing streak following his UFC 294 loss to Khamzat Chimaev. Prior to that, he suffered the decision loss to Leon Edwards in their trilogy and suffered a KO loss to the Brit to lose his welterweight title. Usman had defended his welterweight title five times.